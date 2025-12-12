Community Hospital ready for summer emergencies

Urgent Care Centre staff, from left, registered nurse Reine Higgins, Dr Romman Iqbal and registered nurse Linda Goltz will care for you at the Phillip Island Community Hospital.

AS LOCALS step behind the scenes tomorrow (Saturday) at the new Phillip Island Community Hospital to check out the Urgent Care Centre, radiology, pathology, operating theatres and future chemotherapy and dialysis areas as part of the Community Open Day; Bass Coast Health are reminding the community that the new Urgent Care Centre at the Phillip Island Community Hospital is open 24/7 for the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries these summer holidays.

Located within the new Phillip Island Community Hospital, the Urgent Care Centre features private treatment spaces and a spacious waiting area, dedicated to caring for the community.

The Urgent Care Centre can be accessed via the dedicated entry. Just look for the ‘Phillip Island Community Hospital’ sign.

“The Urgent Care Centre is a purpose-built facility staffed by expert and skilled nurses and doctors who are passionate about caring for the residents of Phillip Island, as well as visitors, during their time of need,” Bass Coast Health Interim CEO Simone Alexander said.

“If you experience a minor ailment this summer, such as a surfing injury, mild respiratory condition, sunburn, infections, fever, cut or burn, please come to the Urgent Care Centre for treatment. There’s no need for an appointment, and there is no charge involved.

“Please be aware that you may need to wait, as patients are triaged based on the seriousness of their condition. Rest assured that our staff will be with you as soon as they can.”

If you are in a life-threatening situation and need emergency care immediately, call triple zero (000).

People can also contact Nurse-on-Call to speak to a Registered Nurse for immediate, expert health advice 24/7. Phone 1300 60 60 24.

If the matter is non-life-threatening, you can video call with Virtual Emergency Care to speak to an emergency doctor or nurse. Head online to: vved.org.au.

The Phillip Island Community Hospital also offers Pathology and Radiology (CT scans, ultrasound and general x-ray). Early in the new year, day surgery, chemotherapy and dialysis will be offered.

The Phillip Island Community Hospital is at 50-56 Church Street, Cowes.