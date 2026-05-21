Cr Rae brightens up council meeting

Cr Scott Rae uses a globe of the world to make his point on the inconsistencies of climate change mitigation efforts.

IN WHAT was a dry and lengthy South Gippsland Shire Council meeting on Wednesday, Cr Scott Rae provided the dose of humour needed, albeit with a couple of serious messages, this time using a mixture of props.

There was an element of Atlas about him as he pointed to various parts of a globe of the world and highlighted the hypocrisy on show in relation to climate change mitigation efforts.

“We live on one planet, one earth; here we are in Australia, and apparently, if we take a farm, bulldoze it and plant trees, we can pollute the Bejesus out of the world here and here and here with no effect; well, it doesn’t quite stack up,” Cr Rae said, possibly alluding to the fact our coal can be burnt in China or India and that’s not seen as a problem.

“Not all revegetation is appropriate,” he declared, using his “Warnie” wig as an example.

Cr Rae serves up a tastier gift from Brutus the bull than that received by the Victorian Premier a year ago.

Cr Rae also brought along some special biscuits celebrating one year since Brutus the bull sent his controversial cryovaced gift to Premier Jacinta Allen as an emphatic message from farmers of their opposition to the Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund.

“He’s asked me to bring biscuits this year,” Cr Rae said of his Hereford bull, later sharing them with meeting attendees.