Don’t take any chances digging

Leongatha’s pumper and Hazmat trucks at the scene of a gas pipe rupture in Leongatha on Monday, February 16.

“DIAL before you dig because it’s a lot cheaper than the alternative and a lot safer.” Is the message from Leongatha Fire Brigade Captain Phil McIlwaine after a tradesman using a post digger ruptured a pipe connecting one of the town’s houses to the gas supply.

Captain McIlwaine explained there is a copper wire running above the gas pipe to enable detection of its location before you start digging.

Tape warning of a hazard wasn’t spotted by the machinery operator in Leongatha.

“Old mate didn’t see the tape and kept digging,” Captain McIlwaine said of how the gas pipe was struck.

“They’ll be up for reconnection to the house,” he noted, adding that will entail digging up and replacing the affected section of pipe, with the property owner likely to have no gas for a fair while.

Captain McIlwaine outlined how safety was ensured after the gas pipe was ruptured.

“We filled the hole in with dirt to lessen the exposure of the gas and we had water on standby to disperse the gas,” he said, adding that a brigade member who used to work in the gas industry said the breeze at the time would disperse the gas naturally.

Before You Dig Australia (BYDA) offers a free utility plan request service, providing a single point of contact where those intending to dig can obtain information about underground networks at the intended project site.

You can lodge an online enquiry to obtain detailed plans and safety information.

“Once you have lodged your BYDA enquiry and received plans and information, you will be shown an option to help find and engage a locator should you require one.”

Captain McIlwaine explained that locators use metal detectors to locate the copper wire above the pipes.

While there is a fee for that service, it is far less than paying for costly repairs.

Visit byda.com.au or call 1100.