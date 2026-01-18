Double-dinking e-scooter riders injured in Cape Paterson crash

The two riders crashed into a parked car and were treated for minor injuries.

Paramedics treated patients at the scene after two men riding an e-scooter crashed into a parked car on Surf Beach Road, Cape Paterson.

Two men have been taken to hospital after the e-scooter they were riding collided with a parked car at Cape Paterson.

The two riders, both believed to be in their 20s, crashed into the parked vehicle on Surf Beach Road about 12pm on Sunday.

Paramedics attended the scene and treated both men for minor injuries.

The riders were transported by ambulance to Wonthaggi Hospital and Dandenong Hospital for treatment.

The damaged Mazda CX-3 on Surf Beach Road, Cape Paterson, after an e-scooter carrying two riders collided with the parked vehicle.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

It is understood the two men were not wearing helmets and were riding together on the single e-scooter, both of which are offences in Victoria.

Under current Victorian law, riding without a helmet attracts a $395 fine, while carrying a passenger incurs a $247 penalty.