Emily leads SGB medal charge at Nationals

The South Gippsland Bass Swim Club squad on the Gold Coast - Billy Fisher, Dylan Muir, Claudia Croatto, Nathan Foote, Miah Roberts, Rex Brockelsby, Emily Croatto, Cormac Flynn and Nyah Chapman.

EMILY Croatto led the South Gippsland Bass Swim Club’s medal haul at the 2026 Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast.



The 13-year-old collected two silvers and a bronze from her first taste of national competition.



She placed second in the 50m and 200m breaststroke and third in the 100m breaststroke against the country’s best age-group swimmers.



Seven SGB swimmers made the trip north for the week-long meet.



The club finished ninth among Victorian clubs and 87th overall from more than 250 clubs - the highest-ranked Gippsland club on the points table.



Returning competitors Claudia Croatto, Billy Fisher, Cormac Flynn and Miah Roberts were joined by first-timers Rex Brockelsby, Nyah Chapman and Emily Croatto, under coaches Dylan Muir and Nathan Foote.



The squad contested eight finals and were emergencies for two more.



Miah Roberts reached three finals in the 16 years backstroke events, finishing 10th in the 200m, 16th in the 50m and 17th in the 100m.



Claudia Croatto cracked the top 20 in two of her 17 years breaststroke events.



Coach Muir said the swimmers could hold their heads high.



“They have had a fantastic meet and we have seen some great results,” Muir said.



“They have put in so much and it has paid off in the pool with their times.



“It isn’t easy for the Victorian swimmers up against some of the large Queensland clubs, especially when you look at our training facilities, but they can hold heads up high and be proud of their results.



“Everyone dreams of going to Nationals, only a few get to actually do it.



“I hope they look back on their time with great pride and see it as a real achievement.”



Club mates and families watched the racing live on 9Now back home, something coach Nathan Foote said would inspire the next generation.



“It’s great for the young swimmers just starting out to see their club mates racing on the TV,” Foote said.



“It makes it all the more real for them.



“They see what is put into reaching that level and why we work on some of the little things with them.



“It gives them something to dream for.”



The SGB team also caught up with former club members Archie and Darby Smyth, who now train with St Andrew’s Swimming Club in Queensland.



Archie won gold in the 14 years 100m and 200m backstroke and silver in the 50m backstroke.



The swimmers will now have a few weeks off before the short course season starts in June.

Emily Croatto with her two silver and one bronze medals from the 2026 Australian Age Championships breaststroke events on the Gold Coast.

Miah Roberts celebrates after reaching a national final in the 16 years backstroke events.