Double trouble for unlicensed driver

Wonthaggi man has two vehicles impounded in two days, leaving him $2550 out of pocket just before Christmas.

A Wonthaggi man has been summonsed to court after having two vehicles impounded within 24 hours.

A Wonthaggi man is facing court after having two vehicles impounded in less than 24 hours.

Police said they intercepted the 38-year-old on Drysdale Street about 10.45am on Sunday.

He was allegedly riding a modified scooter which had been converted into an illegal motorcycle without a helmet or valid motorcycle licence.

The scooter was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1275.

The man will be summonsed to Korumburra Magistrates' Court in early 2026 for allegedly riding unlicensed, riding an unregistered motorcycle, using an unsafe vehicle and failing to wear a helmet.

The modified scooter which had been converted into an illegal motorcycle was impounded on Sunday. Photo: Bass Coast Eyewatch

But less than 24 hours later the same man was allegedly behind the wheel again — this time an unregistered car without number plates.

Police said around 7.45am on Monday, they identified a white Holden Commodore without registration plates on Dowling Street.

Police allege the same man was behind the wheel again.

The commodore was impounded for 30 days costing another $1275 and the man faces additional charges of allegedly driving unlicensed and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The two impounds left the man $2550 out of pocket just days before Christmas.

Bass Coast Eyewatch posted the impoundment photos in a series of festive social media posts ahead of Christmas.

Less than 24 hours later the same man was caught driving this unregistered Holden commodore. Photo: Bass Coast Eyewatch

The incident comes as police also urge parents buying e-scooters and e-bikes for Christmas to ensure devices are compliant.

Many parents are unaware some e-bikes and e-scooters can be modified or are powerful enough to reach motorcycle speeds.

Victoria Police have warned any e-bike exceeding 250 watts or 25km/h will be treated as an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fines for riding non-compliant e-scooters can reach $988.