Double trouble for unlicensed driver
Wonthaggi man has two vehicles impounded in two days, leaving him $2550 out of pocket just before Christmas.
A Wonthaggi man is facing court after having two vehicles impounded in less than 24 hours.
Police said they intercepted the 38-year-old on Drysdale Street about 10.45am on Sunday.
He was allegedly riding a modified scooter which had been converted into an illegal motorcycle without a helmet or valid motorcycle licence.
The scooter was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1275.
The man will be summonsed to Korumburra Magistrates' Court in early 2026 for allegedly riding unlicensed, riding an unregistered motorcycle, using an unsafe vehicle and failing to wear a helmet.
But less than 24 hours later the same man was allegedly behind the wheel again — this time an unregistered car without number plates.
Police said around 7.45am on Monday, they identified a white Holden Commodore without registration plates on Dowling Street.
Police allege the same man was behind the wheel again.
The commodore was impounded for 30 days costing another $1275 and the man faces additional charges of allegedly driving unlicensed and driving an unregistered vehicle.
The two impounds left the man $2550 out of pocket just days before Christmas.
Bass Coast Eyewatch posted the impoundment photos in a series of festive social media posts ahead of Christmas.
The incident comes as police also urge parents buying e-scooters and e-bikes for Christmas to ensure devices are compliant.
Many parents are unaware some e-bikes and e-scooters can be modified or are powerful enough to reach motorcycle speeds.
Victoria Police have warned any e-bike exceeding 250 watts or 25km/h will be treated as an unregistered motor vehicle.
Fines for riding non-compliant e-scooters can reach $988.