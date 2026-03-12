Drop-in sessions called as Marinus Link starts work

Drop-in coffee sessions have been called for Mirboo North, Meeniyan, Fish Creek and Sandy Point ahead of site works for the giant Marinus Link undersea cable project.

A SERIES of drop-in coffee sessions have been called across South Gippsland as the giant Marinus Link undersea cable project prepares to begin site works at Sandy Point.

Public information sessions have organised from 11am to 12pm at Mirboo North on Tuesday March 24, Meeniyan 9am to 10am, and Fish Creek 11am to 12pm on Wednesday March 25, and 9am to 11 am at Sandy Point on Thursday March 26.

Land preparatory works at Sandy Point will involve temporary fencing, site noise modelling, soil testing and sampling, and ground water investigations.

Site works will be undertaken during normal working hours Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm, and on Saturday from 7am to 1pm. If any works are required outside these times the community will be informed in advance.

A temporary reduction in speed limits will be imposed on Waratah Road due to an expected increase in heavy vehicles, noise and dust. Localised traffic management plans will also be put in place for community and worker safety.

The Marinus Link project involves 255 km of subsea cables and 90 km of underground cables connecting Heybridge in Tasmania to a terminal station at Hazelwood in the Latrobe Valley. The project includes high voltage direct current cables, fibre optic cables, a communications station and converter stations at either end.

The cables will span 345 kilometres including 255 km of undersea cable across Bass Strait and 90 km of underground cable in South Gippsland. Marinus Link Pty Ltd is jointly owned by the Commonwealth, Tasmanian and Victorian governments.