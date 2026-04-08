Easter craft activities popular at the State Coal Mine

Craft activities at the Wonthaggi State Coal Mine over Easter included Easter egg painting, Easter bunny masks, Easter egg basket making and a colouring-in competition.

Craft activities over Easter at the State Coal Mine included a colouring-in competition.

EASTER was popular at the Wonthaggi State Coal Mine with a visit by the Easter Bunny to the train carriage and many wonderful craft activities including Easter egg painting, bunny masks, Easter egg baskets and a colouring-in competition.

Easter egg painting, Easter bunny masks and Easter egg baskets were part of the Easter fun at the State Coal Mine.

The Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday was a highlight of the Easter weekend with mothers, fathers and grandparents all joining in the fun.

Organised by Friends of the State Coal Mine volunteers, everyone was encouraged to wear their favourite Easter bonnet and enjoy the craft activities at the Mine Café.

Visiting the historic State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi for Australia’s only underground coal mine experience is like taking a journey back in time.

Underground tours of the State Coal Mine continued over Easter, including Easter Sunday.

Donning hard hats, visitors are invited to explore the network of dusty, narrow tunnels of the State Coal Mine, where men once worked in the most challenging conditions.

Free entry to the State Coal Mine includes the museum, heritage buildings, and gardens. Fees apply for the underground tours, which run daily at 11.30 am and 2 pm.

Pick up a memento of your visit at the State Coal Mine gift shop or stop for refreshments at the Mine Café. For more information on the Wonthaggi State Coal Mine or to make a booking for an underground tour, go to www.parks.vic.gov.au/places-to-see/parks/state-coal-mine-heritage-area/things-to-do/state-coal-mine