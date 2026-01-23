Eighth junior tournament delivers strong tennis and community spirit

Section 2 Doubles runners-up Cole Hawkins and Archar Hughes pictured with winners Harrison Crane and Ayce Millidonis.

THE eighth annual SGTA Korumburra Junior Graded Unisex Tournament was held at the Korumburra Tennis Club on January 6 and 7, delivering two days of competitive junior tennis in extremely warm conditions, supported by a fantastic display of community spirit.

Day one saw a full schedule of singles matches completed on Tuesday, January 6, with players pushing through challenging heat to produce some excellent tennis across all grades.

With player safety a priority, organisers implemented an early start on Wednesday morning to ensure all remaining matches could be completed before 12.30pm, successfully avoiding the need for a heat-out.

Doubles matches were contested on day two, rounding out the tournament efficiently and safely.

Across the two days, a total of 80 matches were played, with five courts in constant use.

The tournament featured four graded singles events and three graded doubles events, with 35 players competing.

Participants travelled from across the region and beyond, including Inverloch, Melbourne, Pakenham, Traralgon and the Mornington Peninsula, highlighting the growing appeal of SGTA’s junior tournaments.

The Korumburra Tennis Club was warmly thanked for its support of the event, along with the many parents, family members and friends who attended.

The atmosphere throughout the tournament was particularly special, with supporters cheering not only for their own children but for all players, creating a genuine sense of community.

Many parents even stepped onto the courts to assist with bagging, watering and general court duties, ensuring matches continued to run smoothly despite the heat.

On court, players were rewarded with two days of fantastic tennis, featuring close contests, determined efforts and plenty of smiling faces, making the event an enjoyable experience for competitors and spectators alike.

Acknowledgement was also extended to the team at South Gippsland Tennis Academy for running the two-day tournament.

Special thanks went to tournament director Matthew Pocklington, supported by the behind-the-scenes efforts of Keerah Pocklington and Kylie Van Den Broek, whose organisation and commitment were instrumental in delivering a successful event.

Running alongside the tournament, SGTA’s head coaches Ricardo and Matt hosted a Performance Week for committed academy players.

This program combined participation in two tournaments with two on-court training days, a psychology session and beach swims, providing players with a well-rounded pathway toward elite mindset development.

The initiative also played an important role in strengthening friendships, team morale and overall academy culture.

A special thank you and congratulations were extended to coach Ricardo for delivering the sessions outside of tournament days.

The eighth annual SGTA Korumburra Junior Graded Unisex Tournament once again showcased the strength of junior tennis in South Gippsland, bringing together players, families, coaches and volunteers for two memorable days of sport, resilience and community connection.

Results:

Section 1 Unisex Singles: Luke Aungier (Inverloch) defeated Finlay Bennett (Melbourne).

Section 2 Unisex Singles: Cole Hawkins (Inverloch) defeated Ayce Millidonis (Pakenham).

Section 3 Unisex Singles: Joseph Watt (Dumbalk North) defeated Edward Hawkins (Inverloch).

Section 4 Unisex Singles: Ruben Russell (Leongatha) defeated Lily Van Den Broek (Korumburra).

Section 1 Unisex Doubles: Declan Russell (Leongatha) and Madison Van Den Broek (Korumburra) defeated Archer Commadeur (Leongatha) and Averie Hughes (Korumburra).

Section 2 Unisex Doubles: Ayce Millidonis (Pakenham) and Harrison Crane (Traralgon) defeated Archar Hughes (Korumburra) and Cole Hawkins (Inverloch).



Section 3 Unisex Doubles: Joey Millidonis (Pakenham) and Halle Whitten (Leongatha) defeated Ruben Russell (Leongatha) and Lily Van Den Broek (Korumburra).