Everyone is pitching in to help, says Melina Bath MP

THERE’S a plan in place, finally, for how to deal with the shock closure of the Leongatha Healthcare Group, at least in the short term.

Why this couldn’t have been put in place over the weekend, ready to attend to displaced patients from the clinic on Monday morning, after staff and doctors were allegedly told late last Friday afternoon that the clinic would be closing immediately, is anyone’s guess.

It may simply be a symptom of the shock and suddenness of the closure of a health service that has been a part of the lives of Leongatha and district people for more than 60 years.

It’s always been there… now it’s not.

There will be time for recriminations later, as there should be after such a cruel act, but for now, it’s on with the job of providing people access to doctors for their medication scripts, to renew their referrals to specialists, for doctor’s certificates, and their genuine health concerns, not necessarily emergencies, but issues that can’t wait even a day in some cases.

So, what happens tomorrow.

We asked the only person who seems to know, Eastern Victoria MP Melina Bath who spent four hours outside the medical centre, at 14 Koonwarra Road in Leongatha, talking to patients arriving for their appointments and anyone else confused about what was going on.

“I got a varied response, as you can probably imagine, but as a representative of this community, it was my privilege to help,” said Ms Bath.

“As I understand it, the Urgent Care Clinic at the Leongatha Hospital will see anyone who needs to continue with the appointment they had with the doctors at Leongatha Healthcare if they haven’t been able to find an alternative appointment at another clinic around the area, for example at Z Medicals at 43 McCartin Street in Leongatha or at one of the nearby towns.

“If you haven’t been able to find an appointment or make other arrangements and you still need to see a doctor, you’re welcome to present at the Urgent Care Centre at the Leongatha Hospital where they have a number of the doctors from Leongatha Healthcare available, at least in the short term until other arrangements can be made (doctors available at UCC from 8am - 9pm, 7 days per week).

“Of course, if it’s an emergency, call ‘000’,” said Ms Bath.

“Quite a few extra people, 50 I believe over and above what the Urgent Care Centre would normally expect to see, presented there this morning.

“You won’t be able to go there and ask to see your usual doctor, but there will be someone there to help if you haven’t been able to make other arrangements to see a doctor elsewhere.”

Ms Bath was unable to say why the Leongatha Healthcare clinic had closed so quickly, beyond what has been in the city media over the weekend.

“Everyone is just pitching in together now, trying to do their best, getting something in place, at least on a temporary basis while this situation is sorted out.”

The Sentinel-Times attended the Leongatha Hospital between 10am-11am on Monday to report on the response and also to witness the scale of the problem.

By then, patients with appointments at the closed Leongatha Healthcare clinic had presented to see a doctor. Others arrived at the Koonwarra Road clinic where they met with Melina Bath.

A spokesperson for the hospital said there would be a statement by 1pm. The statement arrived at 2.48pm, apparently after it had been signed off by the new managers of the Leongatha hospital, Bayside Health.

Here is what the hospital had to say:

“Leongatha Memorial Hospital is actively supporting community members affected by the unexpected closure of the Leongatha Healthcare Group general practice clinic.

“Community members who need medical care that cannot wait for a GP appointment can attend the Urgent Care Centre at Leongatha Memorial Hospital, where additional medical and nursing staff are available.”

Chief Executive Officer Bayside Health Regional Care Group Louise Sparkes offered further explanation.

“While this practice is not part of Leongatha Memorial Hospital or Bayside Health Regional Care Group, we are working closely with the Department of Health, local clinicians, and partners to help maintain community access to care and minimise disruption,” said Ms Sparkes.

“All hospital services at Leongatha Memorial Hospital are continuing as normal.”

Patients experiencing emergency or life-threatening conditions should call 000 or attend the nearest emergency department.

Free 24-hour health advice and virtual urgent care are also available through:

Nurse-On-Call: 1300 60 60 24

Virtual Emergency Care (Victoria): Click HERE