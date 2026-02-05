Fierce but friendly competition at the GSI 11

Captain Lara gives words of encouragement at the GSI 11.

GSI 11 was hosted by East Gippsland Water Dragons at Sale recently. Acollaboration between East Gippsland and Sale swimming clubs, with 167 swimmers enjoying a day of outdoor racing, including the 10 SGB swimmers, with plenty of personal bests, getting some qualifying times for upcoming events such as Nationals, as well as getting in some practise before school swimming.

The swimmers will return in just over a month for the Gippsland Championships, so it was a chance for many of the younger swimmers to increase their familiarity with the pool, including racing in a 50m pool. The clubs were thankful to the officials for making it happen.

This event was a chance for those swimmers from the East of Gippsland to have a close meet, with 51 East Gippsland Waterdragons competing, as it’s not often that they get to be the biggest club.

There were also plenty of parents competing - it looks like there will be some great over-35 relays with plenty of Sale Swimming Club parents getting another GSI ticked off, so they can compete. With several Master's swimming groups training throughout the region, there will be some fierce but friendly competition.