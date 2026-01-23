Finally ‘meaningful progress’ after Leongatha health care shock

A WEEK on from the sensational shutting down Leongatha’s main medical clinic, Leongatha Healthcare in Koonwarra Road, there’s news that “meaningful progress is being made” on replacement services.

The waiting room at Leongatha Healthcare in Koonwarra Road has remained empty all week but there's been a hive of activity generated elsewhere by the unexpected closure of the clinic last Friday, January 16.

A group of “displaced doctors” from the clinic, who have been working their way through a legal and regulatory minefield on plans to open a new clinic, have issued a statement on Friday afternoon.

The statement doesn’t tell the 8000 patients displaced by the closure of the Leongatha Healthcare clinic what they want to hear, that a new clinic will open next week, but there are positive signs nonetheless.

The statement headed “Continuity of patient care” reads as follows:

“In response to the abrupt and unexpected closure of Leongatha Healthcare, a group of displaced local doctors are progressing plans to continue care for the community.

“We recognise the anxiety and uncertainty this situation has caused for patients, families and staff.

“While there are still some steps to complete, meaningful progress is being made, and updates will be provided as timelines become clearer.

“We sincerely thank patients, the broader community and our health, hospital and government partners for their patience, understanding and support during this transition period.

“Further information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.”

Access to medication

It follows arrangements reportedly made with the owner of the Leongatha Healthcare business, Dr Chris Webster, for patients with labelled medication, held by Leongatha Healthcare on their behalf, to be able to get access to those items at the Leongatha Hospital’s Urgent Care Centre.

Local MPs Melina Bath and Danny O'Brien issued the following health information in recent days:

“The following information has been provided by Leongatha Hospital which has asked me to share it:

“Leongatha Healthcare Group has transferred the labelled patient medications to Leongatha Hospital where they will be stored indefinitely. Patients who need their medication administered (as prescribed) should attend the Leongatha Hospital Urgent Care Centre between 9am-4pm on the day the medication was expected to be given. One of our doctors or nurses will be there to assist.

“Patients who do not require their medications to be administered in the short term, can be assured that their medications will remain at Leongatha Hospital for when they are next needed. If patients are seeing another health practitioner, that practitioner can ring the Leongatha Hospital Coordinator to arrange for the medications to be made available to them.

“We thank the community for their patience are pleased to have been able to assist with this interim solution.”

How to access healthcare

Local MPs Melina Bath and Danny O’Brien also made the following information available to Leongatha and district patients who may still need to see a doctor, in a non-emergency situation: