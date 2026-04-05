Fire Danger Period ends in Bass Coast, South Gippy on April 7

Fire Danger Periods are being lifted in both the Bass Coast and South Gippsland Shire districts on Tuesday, April 7 at 1am. French Island will also be released from fire restrictions at 1am on Tuesday, April 7.

Forest Fire Management Victoria conducted a planned burn in forest at Alberton West over the Easter break.

FIRE Danger Periods are being lifted in both the Bass Coast and South Gippsland Shire districts on Tuesday, April 7 at 1am.

French Island will also be released from fire restrictions at 1am on Tuesday, April 7.

All of Gippsland, and several of the adjoining municipalities to the west and north of Bass Coast and South Gippsland are also coming off fire restrictions on the same day.

It follows the removal of Fire Danger Period restrictions in municipalities along the Murray.

CFA declares Fire Danger Periods for each municipality at different times of the year in the lead up to the fire season. It depends on the amount of rain, grassland curing rate and other local conditions.

The restrictions remain in place until the fire danger lessens, which could be as late as May some years.

CFA encourages homeowners to take the opportunity of the change from daylight savings at the weekend to check if their smoke detectors are working properly, and where necessary, to change the batteries.

Meanwhile Forest Fire Management Victoria has already commenced its planned burning program, and some may have noticed smoke rising from forested areas east of Welshpool over the weekend where a 233 hectare burn is taking place on Coal Mine Road at Alberton West.