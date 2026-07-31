Firefighters contain morning house fire in North Wonthaggi

An early morning housefire on Toorak Street in North Wonthaggi was quickly brought under control by five Country Fire Authority (CFA) units who rushed to the scene.

CFA crews attended a morning house fire on Toorak Street, North Wonthaggi, which was successfully contained with no injuries reported.

FIVE Country Fire Authority (CFA) units rushed to a property on Toorak Street in North Wonthaggi this morning, following reports of a structure fire at 8:33 am.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a house partially involved in fire. Firefighters worked quickly to suppress the flames, successfully declaring the incident under control by 9:12 am. The scene was officially deemed safe at 9:50 am.

Victoria Police officers also attended the scene to assist. Investigators confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the cause of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

This morning's emergency marks the second time fire crews have been called to the area in recent times. Emergency services previously logged a minor building fire in

Toorak Street in March 2025. Local authorities have reminded residents to ensure their home smoke alarms are working and properly maintained.