Historic Freedom of Entry parade to honour HMAS Cape Woolamai

In a spectacular display of military tradition, pageantry, and community pride the ship’s company of HMAS Cape Woolamai will march down Thompson Avenue in Cowes on Friday (August 7) to exercise their right to the Freedom of Entry to Phillip Island.

The ship’s company of HMAS Cape Woolamai will march through Cowes on Friday, August 7 to exercise their historic right to the Freedom of Entry to Phillip Island.

THE STREETS of Cowes are set to come alive with military tradition, pageantry, and community pride next Friday (August 7) when the ship’s company of HMAS Cape Woolamai will march down Thompson Avenue to exercise their right to the Freedom of Entry to Phillip Island.

The parade is a key event in national commemorations of 125 years of dedicated service by the Australian Navy. Members of the public, local families, and visitors are warmly invited to witness this rare and spectacular display of maritime tradition.

The event will highlight the deep, enduring bond between the Royal Australian Navy and the tight-knit Phillip Island community. The Freedom of Entry is one of the oldest and most honoured customs in military history.

Originating in medieval times when fortress walls protected cities, granting entry to an armed force was a sign of immense trust. Today, the tradition continues as the highest accolade a municipality can bestow upon a military unit symbolising the mutual respect, and a shared history between the local township and serving personnel.

Spectators can expect a formidable display of naval precision.

Officers and sailors from HMAS Cape Woolamai will march in full ceremonial winter uniform. Adhering to strict custom, they will stride through the town with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, drums beating, and colours flying.

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, the acclaimed Royal Australian Navy Band will accompany the parade, providing a stirring live soundtrack to the march.

The procession is scheduled to commence at 11am at the iconic Cowes Jetty. From the waterfront, the ship’s company will proceed solemnly past the town Cenotaph, paying respects to the region’s fallen service members.

The parade will then march along Thompson Avenue, the main thoroughfare of the seaside township. However, the march will face a dramatic, traditional challenge. In keeping with centuries-old protocol, the parade will be halted outside the Bass Coast Shire cultural centre by a Senior Police Officer.

Representing the civil authority, the officer will officially challenge the ship's right to enter the municipality. The Commanding Officer of HMAS Cape Woolamai will then step forward. To prove their right of entry, the Commander will present a gorgeous, hand-inscribed scroll issued by Bass Coast Shire Council.

Once the credentials are physically inspected and verified, the police barrier will be breached, and the parade will be permitted to proceed with full honours. Local leaders have emphasised the profound connection between the vessel and the Island.

HMAS Cape Woolamai, an advanced Cape-class patrol boat, proudly carries the name of Phillip Island’s southernmost tip. By naming the vessel after this local landmark, the Royal Australian Navy has forged an unbreakable link with the Bass Coast community.

Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Brett Tessari expressed immense pride ahead of the historic proceedings. "Granting the Freedom of Entry is the highest honour our community can offer," the Mayor said.

"It reflects our deep respect for the personnel who serve aboard HMAS Cape Woolamai. This parade allows our residents to show their gratitude and celebrate our shared identity. It will be a day that stays in the memories of local families for decades."

To ensure public safety and accommodate the large crowds expected, local authorities have announced temporary traffic disruptions. Road closures will be enforced along Thompson Avenue and surrounding cross-streets from 10.30 am until the conclusion of the event at approximately 12.30 pm.

Council representatives have urged attendees to arrive early to secure a prime viewing spot along the footpath. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the local cafes and boutique shops of Cowes following the parade to support the regional economy.