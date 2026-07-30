Labor upheaval continues as Shing and D’Ambrosio resign

The Labor Party will likely have a new Member of Parliament representing the Upper House of Eastern Victoria, which includes Bass Coast and South Gippsland, following the decision by Harriet Shing to step down from the Ministry and not to contest the next election.

Eastern Victoria MP Harriet Shing and Bass MP Jordan Crugnale catch up with the Mayor of Cardinia Shire Brett Owen recently.

THE Labor Party will likely have a new Member of Parliament representing the Upper House Electorate of Eastern Victoria, which includes Bass Coast and South Gippsland, following the decision by Harriet Shing to step down from the Ministry and not to contest the next election.

The Minister for Health, Minister for Ambulance Services, and Minister for Water since April 2026, the Honourable Harriet Shing was first elected to the Victorian Legislative Council in 2014.

Ms Shing has resigned on the same day as the Hon Lily D’Ambrosio, the Minister for Energy and Resources, Minister for Climate Action and Minister for the State Electricity Commission, made a similar announcement.

Minister D’Ambrosio was a regular visitor to South Gippsland and Bass Coast, especially as the Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, an office she held between 2014 and 2022.

Ms D’Ambrosio was elected as the Member for Mill Park in November 2002.

Their announcements come in the wake of the acrimonious departure of former premier Jacinta Allan, dumped by the party ahead of the resumption of State Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister Shing issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon, July 30.

“On Tuesday afternoon, I met with Premier Carroll to advise him that I will not be standing for re-election in November and accordingly, that I will be stepping down from the Ministry.

“It has been an incredible honour to serve as the Member for Eastern Victoria since 2014, and as a Minister for the last four years. It has always been my view that we are custodians of these roles for the time that we have them, and it is now time for me to pass these opportunities and obligations on to the next person.

“None of us do these jobs alone and I want to thank the people who have made it possible for me to serve. My friend and Chief of Staff Lindsay Rayner, and the truly amazing teams in my ministerial and electorate offices. We have worked so hard, and achieved so much, and we have done it together.

“I also want to thank and extend my respect to the exceptional frontline workers, public servants, union members, and community leaders I have had the honour of working with in my ministerial duties.

“I am so proud of the achievements of this Labor Government. I want to thank my friends Jacinta Allan and Daniel Andrews for the opportunity to serve in their Cabinets, and alongside my Caucus colleagues over this 12-year journey.

“I have congratulated and wished Premier Carroll every success. He deserves the full support, solidarity, and respect of the Cabinet, the Caucus, and our entire labour movement as he takes the Government forward and into the all-important contest against the Liberal Party and One Nation in November.

“I have no doubt that the fight we bring to the coming months will continue to be grounded in the principles and priorities that drive all of us. The Labor values of fairness, equity, support to manage the cost of living, buy, rent or build a home, find a great job, get a truly wonderful public education, and access to free public healthcare delivered by exceptional people.

“This chapter has been the honour of my life.

“I have worked hard, with and for the communities and people I have represented. And it has been a labour of love, and determination.”

Prior to politics, Shing practiced law with expertise in industrial relations, employment, discrimination, and dispute resolution, working in private, public, and not-for-profit sectors, and served as a trustee director at Vision Super.

Eastern Victoria MP Harriet Shing visiting Koo Wee Rup Regional Health Service with Bass MP Jordan Crugnale.

Jordan Crugnale tribute

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale has been quick to pay tribute to her Gippsland colleague, Harriet Shing, whom she described as “a phenomenal human and extraordinary contributor to our community, our parliament and our Labor movement”.

“Her generosity of spirit, big heart, amazing smarts and her work ethic is unparalleled,” said Ms Crugnale this week.

“Every day was a commitment to making a positive change and she worked damn hard to make the lives of people and Victoria better,” she said

From Premier Carroll

The new Victorian Premier Ben Carroll has praised both women after announcing their departure.

“I want to thank my long-time colleagues Lily D’Ambrosio and Harriet Shing for their service over many years as they retire from the Ministry and at the end of the year, from the Parliament.

“Over many years of dedicated service, they have brought compassion, determination and a strong sense of purpose to their roles, delivering outcomes that have improved the lives of Victorians and strengthened the communities they represent.

“Lily D’Ambrosio has been at the forefront of Victoria's response to climate change.

“Her leadership has made Victoria a national leader in renewable energy, driven ambitious emissions reduction targets and laid the foundations for a cleaner, more sustainable future. The progress Victoria has made towards achieving our climate change targets stands as one of her enduring legacies.”

He also thanked her for her tireless advocacy across 24 years for the people of Mill Park.

“I also want to thank Harriet Shing for her support and proud commitment to delivering for working people through a reforming Labor Government.

“Throughout her time in Cabinet, Harriet has taken on some of the Government's most demanding portfolios and delivered lasting reforms.

“She has led work to reshape Victoria; improving access to housing, delivering major transport and urban renewal projects, strengthening water security and supporting regional communities, all while championing equality.

“As Minister for Equality Harriet championed Victoria’s LGBTIQA+ communities, and as part of the Labor team she passed new nation leading anti-vilification and social cohesion laws to protect Victorians against hate speech.

“As Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Harriet has worked tirelessly to support our health system, our workforce and the patients who rely on them every day.

“This week Harriet oversaw the introduction of new legislation to enhance and protect nurse to patient ratios – a reform built by and now strengthened by Labor.

As Minister for Housing Harriet oversaw the delivery of Labor’s 12,000th new social and affordable home as part of one of the most significant expansions of social and affordable housing in Victoria’s history.”