Freedom fighters honoured at Wonthaggi commemoration

Bunurong Elder Uncle Mark Brown addresses the crowd during the annual commemoration of Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner at Wishart Reserve, Wonthaggi. Photo by Geoff Russell.

MORE than 100 people gathered at Wishart Reserve in Wonthaggi for the annual commemoration of Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner.



The ceremony brought many community groups together, including First Nations leaders, reconciliation advocates and community members for an afternoon of remembrance.



The event was organised by the Bass Coast Reconciliation Network, an umbrella body made up of local organisations committed to reconciliation initiatives, working in close partnership with the Bunurong Land Council.



The Bass Coast Reconciliation Network includes representatives from Bass Coast Health, Westernport Water, Phillip Island Nature Parks and MYLI - My Community Library.



The day started with a Welcome to Country by Bunurong Elder Uncle Mark Brown, followed by a smoking ceremony led by Uncle Josh West and Uncle Mark Brown.



The event was emceed by Patrice Mahoney.



First Nations woman Krishna Methven spoke, guiding the audience through a deeply personal perspective.



Ms Methven has heritage from Tasmania, from the Country of Maulboyheenner, and shared reflections on the ongoing connections between Tasmania and Victoria.



She spoke about attending Mannalargenna Day in December and the launch of a commemorative canoe carved in memory of Maulboyheenner, which symbolically carried his spirit across the water from Victoria back to Tasmania.



Uncle Robert Ogden gave a powerful address on the trauma Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner faced long before their execution.



He described them as warriors, as freedom fighters, and as men who had experienced far more than any young men ought to have experienced in their young lives.

More than 100 people attended the annual commemoration of Tunnerminnerwait and Maulboyheenner at Wishart Reserve. Photo by Geoff Russell.





Bass Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group secretary Marg Lynn said the purpose of the event was to acknowledge a history that sits close to home.



"This is truth telling about a circumstance that happened on our doorstep," she said.



"For people living around Wonthaggi, Cape Paterson and Harmers Haven, this history is part of this place, and it is something we all ought to understand."



This year's commemoration carried added weight following the passing of Treaty legislation in Victoria and a formal apology to Aboriginal people by the state government.



Ms Lynn said there was a growing sense of cautious optimism.



"It's been, in many ways, a very positive year in terms of First Nations politics. Treaty was passed and the state government gave an apology to Aboriginal people," she said.



"There's a feeling we're on the cusp of some new developments and new positivity."