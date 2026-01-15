Gelliondale wind farm too close to Corner Inlet Ramsar site, they say

The planning application for the proposed 13-turbine Gelliondale Wind Farm, located between Welshpool and Alberton, is now open for public comment, again they say, this time until February 13, 2026.

The recording of White-bellied Sea-Eagles, Australia's second biggest raptor, flying across the proposed wind farm site east of Welshpool, in the proponent's flora and fauna studies is more significant than they are admitting, say objectors.

THE planning application for the proposed 13-turbine Gelliondale Wind Farm, located between Welshpool and Alberton, each of more than 200 metres in height, which was submitted to the State Government in July 2025, is now open for public comment until February 13, 2026.

Located only a few kilometres from the Corner Inlet Ramsar site and the Nooramunga Marine and Coastal Park, the $388 million project is bound to attract plenty of comment, much of it negative.

In fact, it already has.

As far as the residents of Hedley, Gelliondale and Alberton West are concerned, it’s a case of déjà vu.

“We did all this two years ago, before Synergy Wind withdrew their application, and then resubmitted it under the fast-track ‘Development Facilitation Program’ process,” said one of the neighbouring objectors, Marie Avery.

The closest turbine to her farming property is just 2km away.

However, while she’s not happy about having these massive structures dominating the local landscape, it’s the facility’s impact on the environment that’s of most concern.

“The environmental impact reports they’ve prepared are simply inadequate,” said Mrs Avery.

“Take the White-bellied Sea-Eagle. They dismissed their presence as a concern because they say only a few were only observed flying over the site.

“In fact, there are only 25 pairs in Corner Inlet and to see two of them passing over the site of the proposed wind farm is very significant,” she said.

Here’s what the Flora and Fauna Assessment, prepared for Synergy Wind Pty Ltd had to say about the likely impact on ‘vulnerable’ White-bellied Sea Eagles, the second largest raptor found in Australia:

“White-bellied Sea-Eagle is not likely to be impacted by the operation of the wind farm as it is mostly found along the coast and was only found on three occasions to venture inland passing over the wind farm site. No White-bellied Sea-Eagle nests were found during extensive bird studies at or adjacent to the wind farm site.”

Ms Avery also has concerns about the presence of flying foxes in the area and ‘endangered’ Gang-gang Cockatoos which she says are more prevalent in the area following the extensive loss of habitat in East Gippsland as a result of the 2019 bushfires.

Threatened species observed during bird utilisation surveys to date include:

Blue-winged Parrot (EPBC Act: Vulnerable), regularly in small numbers and one group with 39 birds

Gang–gang Cockatoo (EPBC Act: Endangered; FFG Act: Endangered), 4 individuals recorded in Summer 2024 and a group of up to 18 individuals observed twice in autumn 2025 (all below RSA).

Swift Parrot (EPBC Act: Critically Endangered; FFG Act: Critically Endangered), one bird

White-bellied Sea-Eagle (FFG Act: Endangered), three observations, one of which at RSA height

White-throated Needletail (EPBC Act: Vulnerable & Migratory; FFG Act: Vulnerable), numerous

Proposed site of Gelliondale Wind Farm (arrowed) and its proximity to the Corner Inlet Ramsar area, little more than a few kilometres away and providing an important buffer to the wetlands and Nooramunga Marine and Coastal Park.

“It’s simply too close to the Ramsar site and the Nooramunga reserve which has been assessed as having extremely high environmental value but also existing in a state where it requires little or no maintenance.

“The introduction of a wind farm so close to these important wetlands and coastal area will completely upset the balance.

“If this was the Great Ocean Road, Mornington Peninsula, the Yarra Valley or even the western side of the Prom, they’d have it protected from these renewable energy projects but because it’s here, out of site for the decisionmakers, they couldn’t give a toss.

“But we’re not giving up on this. It’s too important,” said Ms Avery.

The Minister for Planning, Sonya Kilkenny, issued instructions to the proponent in early December that notice of the application is required to be given in accordance with section 52(1) of the Planning and Environment Act 1987.

Formal notice is being sent by mail to over 1300 owners and occupiers of properties situated within 5 kilometres from the project site.

Notice will also appear soon in the online edition of The Bridge, as well as in print editions of the Gippsland Times and Sentinel-Times newspapers.

Project details

Thirteen wind turbine generators with rotor diameters of up to 164 metres with maximum tip height of 210 metres above ground level

40MW battery energy storage system (BESS)

Capacity to power around 37,000 residences and business operations throughout Gippsland with clean energy for the next 35 years enhancing reliability of local power supply

Situated approximately seven kilometres southwest of Yarram, three kilometres west of Alberton and eight kilometres east of Welshpool

Proponent claims it is fully compliant with all regulations related to wind turbine noise, shadow flicker, aviation impact and electro-magnetic interference, as well as Indigenous and historic heritage matters

Locally, communities are inline to benefit directly from a Community Benefit Program of up to $240,000 per annum

Projections of 60 jobs during construction (up to 85 at peak times), and five operational roles for the 35-year life of the project (no indication of how many ‘local’ jobs will be generated.

Claims have been made of ‘local economic inflow’ of about $100M associated with the construction of the project, and ‘significant indirect local job support and flow-on effects’.

Any person who may be affected by the granting of the permit may object or make other submissions to the responsible authority by email to development.assessment@transport.vic.gov.au

You can also lodge a submission by post to Minister for Planning, C/-Department of Transport and Planning, GPO Box 2392, Melbourne VIC 3001.

An objection must:

Be made to the Responsible Authority in writing,

Include the reasons for the objection, and

State how the objector would be affected.

The responsible authority must make a copy of every objection available at its office for any person to inspect during office hours free of charge until the end of the period during which an application may be made for review of a decision on the application.

The responsible authority will not decide on the application before February 13, 2026: If you object, the responsible authority will inform you of its decision.

The full suite of planning documents and reports is available HERE

You can also visit Synergy Wind and review the application material and other project information at the Gelliondale Wind Farm Project Office, which is open on Thursday afternoons from 1pm to 6pm throughout the public notice phase. It is located at 310 Commercial Road, Yarram.