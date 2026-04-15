Surf Parade petition rejects one-way traffic option

Increased traffic on Lohr Avenue was one of the major concerns listed in a petition to Bass Coast Shire Council opposing a proposed change to one-way traffic along Surf Parade in Inverloch.

Inverloch resident Michelle Gardiner urged Bass Shire Council to reconsider the plan for one-way traffic along Surf Parade. B10_1626

A PETITION to Bass Coast Shire Council containing 478 signatures and 294 online entries has firmly rejected a proposed change to one-way traffic change along Surf Parade from Ozone Street to Goroke Street.

A major concern was the increased traffic on Lohr Avenue and surrounding residential streets which are narrow and not designed for higher traffic.

Inverloch residents and visitors also warned of a higher risk to pedestrians, cyclists and children, including those using walkways from Ripple Drive, Paperbark Place, and other nearby streets, which connect through Lohr Avenue to Surf Parade as well as parking and congestion issues.

Resident Michelle Gardiner said 478 paper signatures were collected through door knocking of residential and holiday properties and community collection points.

Lohr Avenue, Wave Street, Ozone Street and Ripple Drive form a connected low-traffic network that extended well beyond the immediate beachside streets.

“Residents from across Inverloch including those from the other side of Toorak Road use the streets to enjoy the neighbourhood, spot koalas, and walk dogs,” Ms Gardiner said.

Ms Gardiner said cars, pedestrians, children and dogs shared the space the way the streets were designed.

“These streets are narrow, have no footpath and already have blind corners that are part of the daily landscape. That balance is fragile and was never designed to absorb higher traffic volumes.”

The walkways from Ripple Drive and surrounding streets connect through Lohr Avenue to Surf Parade and the beach path. To get there, pedestrians, families, children and cyclists must cross Lohr Avenue.

“Every additional vehicle on Lohr Avenue is another car crossing their path.”

Ms Gardiner told council that residents and visitors often park on nature strips, and with no kerb cars often sit partially on the road. In peak times traffic moves in both directions along a carriageway already at single car width.

The majority of the signatories on the petition were Inverloch residents, ratepayers and property owners with a direct stake in the final decision by council.

Inverloch has a significant holiday property population, and many ratepayers could not be reached by door-knocking alone, particularly outside summer.

Ms Gardiner said 772 people expressing their concern about a single local infrastructure represented a significant community response.

Bass Coast Shire Council was urged to reconsider the proposal and prioritise safe, sustainable traffic management without impacting residential streets.

A report on Surf Parade Stage 3B will be presented to the June council meeting.