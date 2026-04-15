Councillors to vote on Sandy Point development

Councillors will vote on a controversial subdivision of the Sandy Point Caravan Park land at Wednesday’s meeting with a recommendation to support the construction of 11 dwellings and the removal of native vegetation. A33_1526

A CONTROVERSIAL proposed subdivision of the Sandy Point Caravan Park land comes before councillors at Wednesday’s meeting, with a recommendation to support the construction of 11 dwellings, and the removal of native vegetation.

After the rejection of the original subdivision application and the upholding of that decision by VCAT, significantly altered plans have been put forward.

The Sandy Point Community Group (SPCG) was an objector to the original plans and a party to the subsequent VCAT hearing and rallied against the new proposal, encouraging others to make submissions to ensure the new application must go before councillors.

The fresh application attracted 30 submissions, only one of which was in favour of the proposal.

“The key areas of consideration in assessing the proposal against the South Gippsland Planning Scheme relate to natural hazards including bushfire and inundation, climate change adaption and mitigation, vegetation and strategic settlement planning and neighbourhood character,” council states.

Its April meeting agenda argues that “The proposed application provides an acceptable planning outcome for the site, subject to conditions, having regard to the various provisions of the South Gippsland Planning Scheme.”

Specifically, council officers consider the proposal has suitably responded to the matters raised in the previous application determined by VCAT, and provides a subdivision layout consistent with the character of the immediate and surrounding area of Sandy Point.

The current application is also said to manage bushfire risk, provide an acceptable level of vegetation removal, offer adequate vehicle access and allow sufficient area for future onsite wastewater management systems.

SPCG remains firm in its position.

“Whilst SPGC acknowledges that this is privately owned land, we note the public and commercial benefit of a caravan park that is in and adjacent to our town centre, and community endorsement of this position is well known and well publicised,” it states.

“Our view is that the most beneficial location for a camping site is in the town centre, where it provides benefit to businesses and access to the patrolled beach.”

The organisation considers that if subdivision is approved, it could be improved by maintaining the two existing entry points with an internal roadway so that the perimeter remains as is.

It also states that should approval occur, the loss of community benefit should be offset by a public open space contribution.