Council seeks feedback on shire-wide flood overlay mapping

The Tarwin River at Meeniyan during August 2022 illustrates the flood risk in parts of South Gippsland, with South Gippsland Shire Council calling for feedback on its intended planning flood controls.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council wants feedback on a Draft Planning Scheme Amendment related to flooding risk that affects 62 localities and about 2,600 properties across the shire and identifies about 900 additional properties likely to be affected by flooding.

Council has sent notification to affected property owners.

Properties impacted by the proposed mapping changes are largely located within the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority (WGCMA) jurisdiction and include land in Foster, Hedley, Kongwak, Welshpool, the Tarwin River catchment and along South Gippsland’s coast.

“There are already flood controls in the Planning Scheme that affect a lot of properties; some of them are changing,” council’s senior strategic planning officer Chantal Lenthall said.

However, Foster hasn’t previously had flood controls, with Ms Lenthall explaining, “We’re implementing the Stockyard Creek and Bennison Creek Flood Study work that’s been done.”

Contrastingly, in localities in the Melbourne Water area, such as Loch, Nyora and Poowong, flood controls remain as they are but with some tweaks to planning rules.

The proposed amendment was prepared by council and the WGCMA and combines 10 completed flood studies informed by historical flood information, physical site conditions, computer modelling and local knowledge.

“Council has prepared new flood-related planning controls so that the findings (of the flood studies) are properly reflected in the South Gippsland Planning Scheme,” council states, adding that “the draft amendment proposes to introduce or amend the Flood Overlay (FO) and Land Subject to Inundation Overlay (LSIO) on land identified as being affected by flood risk.”

“Overlays are used to ensure particular matters, such as flood (risk) are appropriately considered during the planning process; in most cases, minor works do not require a permit and overlays do not prevent development,” it is noted.

Rather, the proposed controls are intended to ensure flood risk is properly considered when new buildings and work are proposed, helping better protect properties from future flood damage and minimise adverse impacts on surrounding land.

Community members are encouraged to visit council’s website at southgippsland.vic.gov.au/c135 to view relevant mapping and search for what flood controls would apply to their property, and to provide written feedback that must be received by 5pm on Monday July 6.

Frequently asked questions and responses are provided, detailing common concerns people have about flood controls, with people encouraged to address further queries to council@southgippsland.vic.gov.au or call the council office on 5662 9200.

Hard copy information is also available at the South Gippsland Shire Council office located at 9 Smith Street Leongatha.

Eight information sessions are planned across the shire, with the opportunity for individuals to arrange other times, and bookings can be made through council’s website.

Session details are:

Port Welshpool, Old Ferry Terminal, Port Welshpool Foreshore Reserve, 11am-12pm Monday June 1 (booking times available on request 10-11am).

Welshpool, Welshpool Memorial Hall, 49 Main Street, 1.30-2.30pm Monday June 1 (booking times available on request 2.30-3.30pm).

Leongatha, Council Chambers, access via Michael Place, 10.30-11.30am Friday June 5 (booking times available on request 8.30am-5pm).

Foster, Manna Gum Community House, 33 Station Road, 11am-12pm Wednesday June 10 (booking times available on request 10-11am).

Tarwin Lower, Tarwin Lower Mechanics Institute Memorial Hall, 27 River Drive, 11am-12pm Friday June 12 (booking times available on request 10-11am).

Sandy Point, Sandy Point Community Centre, Church Parade, 2-3pm Friday June 12 (booking times available on request 3-4pm).

Hedley, Hedley Hall, 6588 South Gippsland Highway, 11am-12pm Monday June 15 (booking times available on request 10-11am).

Toora, Toora Community Hall, 23 Gray Street, 1.30-2.30pm Monday June 15 (booking times available on request 2.30-3.30pm).