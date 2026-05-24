Police seek witnesses to sexual exposure incidents at Inverloch

Bass Coast Service Area Police are investigating multiple incidents of sexual exposure on the foreshore at Inverloch. It is believed that in February 2026, a male was in the beach area between The Caves and Eagles Nest, when he engaged in sexual exposure.

Police are seeking information about a 50 to 60-year-old male in connection with several sexual exposure incidents on or around the beach, between The Caves and Eagles Nest, at Inverloch earlier this year.

BASS Coast Service Area Police are investigating multiple incidents of sexual exposure on the foreshore at Inverloch.

It is believed that in February 2026, a male was in the beach area between The Caves and Eagles Nest, when he engaged in sexual exposure.

Reports of a similar incident of exposure in the beach area, between The Caves and Eagles Nest, have also been received from April this year.

In both instances, according to police, the male was wearing running or football shorts, which he removed when females were near him, exposing his genitals.

The offender is described as male, Caucasian, tall, and aged 50 to 60 years, and likely was wearing a singlet style top.

Police are seeking any witnesses to these incidents, as well as seeking any witnesses to other, unreported incidents.

If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or at: https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/report-a-crime/ Information can be provided anonymously.