Gippsland to power Victoria with $650 million wind deal

Wind energy is expanding across Gippsland with several new projects in the pipeline.

GIPPSLAND will have a state-owned power generator for the first time since privatisation after the SEC acquired the $650 million Delburn Wind Farm.

The 33-turbine project will be built in the Strzelecki Ranges about 15 kilometres northeast of Mirboo North and will be operational by 2028.

South Gippsland Shire Mayor Councillor Nathan Hersey said the project represented a strong investment in the region.

"This is welcome news for the Latrobe Valley, South Gippsland and surrounding regions that will support local businesses, workers and the broader economy," Cr Hersey said.

The project will create more than 300 jobs during construction and pump more than $22 million into the community over 35 years.

Latrobe City Mayor Councillor Sharon Gibson said it was the biggest state government investment in the region since Loy Yang was built.

"This is incredibly exciting for Latrobe. We have powered the state for a hundred years and we're ready to power it for a hundred more," Cr Gibson said.

"They're showing a significant commitment to our region. This is a signal that Latrobe will continue to have a role to play in the diversification of the power supply for years to come."

SEC chief executive Chris Miller said the acquisition demonstrated their commitment to investing in Gippsland.

"We already have a high-capacity transmission network and a highly skilled workforce with a deep understanding of building and operating power generation," Mr Miller said.

Construction begins early 2026 with the wind farm generating up to 205 megawatts - enough to power more than 130,000 homes.