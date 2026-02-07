Give your talent a chance at this year’s Korumburra Show

Chief Steward of the Exhibit Pavilion Rhonda Brooks with long-term entrant and Steward Jan Appleton.

KORUMBURRA Show organisers are keen to see adults and kids have a ball while displaying their creativity and skills, whether entering handicraft, art, photography, cookery, produce, or floral art, the aim being to fill the exhibit pavilion with items of interest.

A Pavé arrangement allows for impressive creativity.

The Show tradition of entering produce continues.

A wide range of handicraft items adds to the joy of the Korumburra Show.

Rhonda Brooks of the Korumburra Agricultural & Pastoral (A&P) Society oversees that section of the show and chatted about a few of the opportunities available, urging people to have a go.

While remarking that the Show couldn’t do without its regular entrants, she is hopeful new participants will join the fun and not place limits on themselves by worrying about how their efforts compare to others.

Unlike many agricultural shows, there is the option of entering team sections.

Rhonda encourages children to have a go at the Experimental Art category, with the requirement being to create something that is three dimensional.

While Rhonda suggested objects such as beads and feathers, entrants can be as creative as they like.

The group artwork competition, again for youngsters, is relatively new, being divided into three age categories.

“There have to be at least four people contributing, so it could be a Cubs or Scouts group, a family group or friends,” Rhonda said, explaining the idea is to bring kids together.

“It would be wonderful if we could get some more entries,” she remarked, explaining all artistic mediums are welcome whether that be a painting, 3D work, or a drawing.

Something the size of a small mural is encouraged, being roughly a metre long and 30 centimetres deep.

“Each year we have a different theme and this time it is ‘Nana in her Garden’,” Rhonda said, that tying in with the vibe of an agricultural show.

Like adults, juniors can strive for higher honours by entering their own section of Victorian Agricultural Society (VAS) competition, following the specified recipe for a Junior Boiled Fruit Cake, or that for Junior Carrot and Sultana Muffins.

Winners are eligible for regional competition, that putting them in the running to qualify to compete in the Melbourne Royal Show.

With few entries normally received in these VAS junior cookery categories, Korumburra Show organisers would love to see more kids give themselves a shot at bragging rights and representing the region.

Budding young Lego masters can enter their finest work in the Korumburra Show, this year’s theme being ‘My Epic Marble Run’, the idea being to create a display through which a marble can roll.

There are a couple of open-age group sections, one being for teams of four and titled ‘Make, Bake and Grow’, each group having to enter two items in all three categories.

Judging works on a points system, with a winning group chosen along with determining the best individual entry.

Three groups entered the ‘Make, Bake and Grow’ competition last year and it’s hoped more will join in this time.

There is also a challenging team cooking competition, again with four to a side, the requirement being to bake particular types of cakes.

The judge will compare each group’s cakes against the same varieties from other groups, for instance sultana cakes.

Group points are totalled to determine the winner.

Visit korumburrashowgrounds.com.au to see the 2026 Show Schedules and entry requirements and cut offs.

Please email burra.exhibits@yahoo.com for all enquiries about the Exhibit Pavilion.