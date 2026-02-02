Glorious day for a Dash and a Classic

Competitors start their watch timers as they head for the water. A21_0526

By Andrew Paloczi

LOVELY sunny conditions on Saturday greeted entrants in the Little Penguin Dash and the later Cowes Classic, one man heard to remark it was the calmest Cowes Classic day he could recall.



Kiara Mooney’s performance was a highlight of the Cowes Classic, her time of 0:20:06.8 seeing her grab third spot overall, comprehensively winning the women’s race.



Underlining Kiara’s achievement, second-placed woman Hannah Piper was 21st overall, recording a time of 0:22:31.2, with Brianna Behrsin rounding out the women’s placegetters in 0:24:12.9.



Tristan Price ensured the men’s winner was also clear well in advance, ultimately charging to the finishing line in 0:18:27.4.



Justin Tilley took out the Mature Male Category, his time of 0:19:37.8 placing him second overall, with Sam Walker the third-placed male and fourth overall in 0:20:21.8.



The Cowes Classic, part of the Bass Coast Series, requires competitors to battle it out over a 500m swim and a 4km run.



Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club and Phillip Island Football Netball Club are supported by the event, which delivers further local benefits.



Cowes was full of happy locals and visitors, relishing the chance to compete or watch the action and to enjoy the town’s social vibe.



While there was no official competition in the Little Penguin Dash, that didn’t stop the event’s young participants, aged from seven to 14 giving their all, ensuring everyone deserved their medallion.



Attentive and plentiful lifesavers made sure nobody got into difficulties and that all the youngsters swam near the shore and could stand up if they needed, with distance and depth adjusted according to age.



Those aged seven to 10 swam 200m and ran 800m, kids in the 11-14 year age bracket taking on a 400m swim and 1.2km run.



All the Little Penguin Dash entrants Sentinel-Times spoke to preferred the swimming leg to the run.



While some Cowes Classic competitors undoubtedly celebrated their achievements with a cold beer, finishers in the Little Penguin Dash were quick to bite into healthy apples.



Lest anyone think this scribe is passing judgement, he was ready for an amber refreshment too, but duty called with somebody having to cover the cricket.



The Bass Coast Series continues with the San Remo Channel Challenge on Saturday, February 21, followed by the rescheduled Cape Paterson Aquathon on Sunday, March 15.

Women compete for a strong start to the swim. A22_0526