Goannas defeat the Combine

Goannas’ opener Graham Ingle drives against Iona/Koo Wee Rup.

Over 60s Cricket



THE Gippsland Goannas Over-60 Cricket team travelled to Iona on Sunday for the round nine clash with the Iona/Koo Wee Rup Over-60’s.



Winning the toss, the Combine batted first, making 102 for the loss of six wickets from their 40 overs.



The Goannas’ bowlers were Adrian Quirk four overs 1/15, Keith Orchard two overs 0/5, Ian Southall four overs 0/11, Peter Anton five overs 1/1, new recruit Kingsley Rajasingham five overs 1/12, Andy Slevin seven overs 1/32, Jim Armstrong four overs 1/4, Bob Penrose five overs, 0/13, and Ray Smith four overs 0/6.



Ian Gibson had two catches and Penrose a run out.



The Goannas replied, passing the score in the 18th over.



Ray Floyd was stumped for 22, Graeme Ingle, 23, and Graeme Rankin, 34, both retired from their 25 balls, while Smith 15 and Rajasingham six were the not out batsmen.



Rankin, the captain of the Goannas Over-50s, has now qualified to play in the 60’s.



The Goannas Over-50s will travel to Ballarat for their next game on Sunday, while both the Over 60 and Over 70 teams will travel to Bendigo to take on Vic Country in a double-header at the Atkins St oval in North Bendigo

Goannas’ opener Graham Ingle drives against Iona/Koo Wee Rup.

Goannas’ acting skipper Ray Floyd plays behind point.