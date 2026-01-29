Great turnout at Grand Ridge parkrun

It was a good morning on the Grand Ridge Rail Trail for parkrun recently.

A LARGER group took part in the parkrun at Grand Ridge Trail recently.

Sixty-five walkers and runners were welcomed and briefed this morning by run director Jodie Pincini.

Jackets were on then off as people dithered over what to wear in the occasional shower and cool breeze.

This week, there were people from the UK as well as Melbourne and the local parkrunners hope they enjoyed the beautiful forest track.

Grand Ridge Rail Trail parkrun is blessed with bird calls as the runners puff along, favourites being whip birds, yellow-tailed black cockatoos and kookaburras.

First to make it back was fastest male runner Jacob Sweeney with a time of 18.49.

The fastest female was Aliesha Wrigley with a time of 24.50.

Congratulations to both runners for these fantastic results.

Some personal bests were also reached.

Great efforts from Adrian Smith, Aliesha Wrigley, Miranda Kennedy, Kerry Buckley, Joel Neal, Rachael Blackshaw, Matilda Busch, Duane Bray, Diana Reardon, Katie Blackshaw, Vanessa Hardie, Vicki Weir, Kirsteen Aubrey, Julian Meredith, Lance Meredith and Lisa Meredith.

There were several first timers and visitors.

Welcome and congratulations to Jacob Sweeney, Derek Couper, Warwick John Payne, Stuart Brown, Donna Anderson, Lucy Woodward, Fiona Christensen, Tina Couper, Karen Carpentier, Mathew Fraser.

Grand Ridge Rail Trail parkrunners are very grateful to volunteers Tim Buckley, Matilda Busch, Rober Gray, Sarah Lewis, Robert Nelson, Katrina Palmer, Jodie Pincini, Carmel Quirk, Diana Reardon, Peter Reeves, Val Smith and Audrey Valentine.

What a fabulous start to the weekend.

Just in case you want inspiration, the oldest person currently doing parkrun in Australia is 102.

Colin Thorne began parkrun aged 93.