Last minute surge in Christmas shopping

EXTENDED late night trading and people spoiling themselves with personal gifts appear to have contributed to a last minute Christmas spending splurge.

What started as a subdued festive season for many local retailers has bounced back, with food retailers predicting a chaotic final few days.

Garden of Thoughts in Wonthaggi opened late last Thursday and has been open on Sundays during the Christmas shopping period.

“Online sales are having an increasing impact, but it’s been good for December,” owner Barb Anne said.

“There’s always a bit of spoiling ourselves at Christmas. Unless they’re really cash strapped, people like to buy a small gift for themselves.”

Michelle Beggs from Kelly’s Bakery in Korumburra said Christmas trading had been busier than past years, particularly for cakes and puddings.

“We had to cook an extra two batches of each,” Ms Beggs said. “One customer bought 12 gingerbread houses.”

Mitchell and Co Traditional Butchery in Wonthaggi has also been very busy.

“Not just turkeys, ham and pork – people have been buying lamb, sausages, burgers and steaks. The final week is likely to be chaotic,” Brendan Mitchell predicted.

David Humphries from Paws and Ponies in Leongatha said even backyard chickens can share in the festive season.

“We’re a pet shop and it’s also Christmas for cats and dogs and chooks.”

Paws and Ponies has been selling festive Christmas canes, made of mealworms, for backyard chickens.

“They’re chicken heaven,” Mr Humphries said. “People are not going mad for Christmas, but pets are family.”

Leongatha Business Association President Marty Reidy said Christmas had been solid but not a bumper year.

“I feel the economy is lifting. People are becoming more confident.”

It wouldn’t be Christmas without crayfish, and Lachie Duncan of Foster Seafoods has warned customers to expect to pay $20 to $30 more for fresh lobster this year as the recently re-opened China market continues to grow strongly.

“Expect to pay $165/kg this year,” Mr Duncan said. “For people who love crayfish, they just want one for Christmas.”