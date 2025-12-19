Greens name Sophie Thorn to run for Bass

Local youth mental health professional, Sophie Thorn, has been nominated by the Greens to contest the electorate of Bass in the November 2026 state election.

ONLY the Coalition parties are yet to nominate a candidate for the state’s most marginal seat, Bass, ahead of the start to election year 2026 after the Greens named their candidate to contest the seat.

She is Sophie Thorn, a local mental health worker.

The Bass Coast local joins Bass Coast Shire Councillor Mat Morgan as a member of the Greens team to contest electorates in the state’s south east, with Cr Morgan the Greens candidate for the Legislative Council (Upper House) electorate of Eastern Victoria.

Ms Thorn, who has lived and worked across the region for all her professional life, understands that people in her community are doing it tough in the face of a housing crisis and a lack of climate action that results in related coastal flooding and inundation.

Through Sophie’s role as a youth mental health worker, she is connected and ready to fight to protect the wellbeing of the local community, putting environmental protection and economic justice at the core of the campaign.

“As a youth mental health worker, I feel a responsibility to young people in my community. I’ll fight to protect the wellbeing of our local community through environmental protection and economic justice,” she said.

“I’m committed to ensuring Bass has leadership that takes care of its most vulnerable people, with access to affordable housing and health care.

“I believe we can protect our environment, fix our health system so everyone has access to the care they need, and we can build more affordable homes.”

Led by Eastern Victorian region candidate, Mat Morgan, the Greens’ team is kicking off a campaign that seeks to empower communities to demand a shake-up of the current system ensuring that the region’s most vulnerable people have access to a health system they can count on, homes they can afford and protection of our precious local environment.