Help Strzelecki Group brigades support those hit by fires

The group raised $10,000 at the Leongatha Store Sale on Thursday.

Strzelecki Group of Fire Brigades is calling for people to donate hay or silage to help those in fire-affected areas of Victoria feed their livestock, with Berrys Creek CFA and Mirboo North CFA members among those picking up bales.

MEMBERS of the Strzelecki Group of Fire Brigades are combining to collect hay and silage for those in fire-affected areas of Victoria, partnering with Aussie Hay Runners.

The brigades are calling on community members to support the cause through donating good quality transportable hay or making a financial contribution to Aussie Hay Runners.

The cause is close to the heart of Berrys Creek Fire Brigade Second Lieutenant Meg O’Loughlin, being a dairy farmer.

Berrys Creek Fire Station is serving as a hay collection depot, as is the Leongatha Saleyards, with each site having a tractor for unloading.

As well as collecting hay and silage to be picked up by Aussie Hay Runners, Strzelecki Fire Brigade members will transport some themselves, providing trucks and drivers.

“On Australia Day weekend, we’ll have two semi loads of silage going,” Meg said.

They’ll head off on Saturday January 24, with one load going to Tallangatta and the other to the Yarck drop-off point for Aussie Hay Runners.

While plenty more hay is needed, Meg is delighted with the response so far.

“The phone has not stopped ringing,” she said, then elaborating on what had come in by Thursday when Sentinel-Times called.

“We’ve had 350 small squares of hay donated, which fire brigade members are going round and picking up and they will head off on a tray truck as well on the Australia Day weekend run.”

A bit over two semi loads of silage and about 400 rounds of hay have also been donated.

With the support of Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, money was raised for the cause at Thursday’s Leongatha Store Sale through the sale of four steers and a heifer, the donated cattle raising over $10,000.

“That money has come back to the Strzelecki brigades to pay for fuelling trucks and get all the hay up there and the balance of that will go to BlazeAid which is a not-for-profit organisation that rebuilds fences,” Meg said.

Those with hay to donate that is in good transportable condition are encouraged to contact Meg O’Loughlin of Berrys Creek Fire Brigade at meg.oloughlin@members.cfa.vic.gov.au or on 0439 571 405.

You can also call Brian McCormack of Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock on 0407 931 735.

Pet food is also welcome to support domestic animals in fire-affected areas.

Those wishing to donate money to Aussie Hay Runners can send funds to:

BSB: 633 000

Account number: 236 957 379