Hey, Farmers: Call goes out for emergency hay donations

Helping out with the Korumburra Agricultural and Pastoral Society, Strzelecki Lions and Need for Feed hay drive at the Korumburra Showgrounds this week were, from left, A&P Society President Danial Robbins, Strzelecki Lions President and A&P Society Vice President Frank Hirst, youngsters Rye Robbins-Dickson and Hugo Hersey, South Gippsland Mayor and A&P Society Vice President Cr Nathan Hersey and A&P Society Secretary Shirley Arestia.

EMERGENCY ‘Leave Immediately’ warnings are still in place for the Tallangatta Valley in the state’s north-east as fires continue to rage out of control there, while notices have been eased to ‘Watch and Act’ in the area north of Yea/Alexandra and east of Dargo in Gippsland.

Authorities have issued initial reports of the loss of 300 structures and 350,000 hectares of bush, but Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner Tim Wiebusch said on Monday this week that the full toll on farmers and townsfolk was still being assessed.

Like many local people, South Gippsland Shire Council Mayor, Cr Nathan Hersey, wanted to know what he could do to help.

“We’ve got beef farmer friends who run a Lowline stud up at Gobur near Yarck, close to where there’s tragically been a fatality reported,” said Cr Hersey.

“They evacuated down to Frankston and watched their farm burning by video link, thinking they’d lost their cattle and everything.

“They were only allowed back on Sunday, but it took them the whole day, until 9pm on Sunday night, through roadblocks and across paddocks, with the fire still burning in some places, before they got a look at the damage.

“A lot of their paddocks have been burnt, they’ve lost their sheds, equipment and feed but most of the cattle have miraculously survived, and the house is still standing.

“But it quickly became apparent that what they need is feed to keep their cattle alive.”

Cr Hersey said he did a quick ring around to chase up a load or two of hay but soon discovered plenty of “really generous locals” who were willing to help.

“So, we called Graham Cockerell, the founder of the Lions’ Need for Feed initiative, and he was only too happy for us to set up a hay drop-off depot at the Korumburra Showgrounds.”



There’s another at Lardner Park.

Hay pick ups have also been quickly arranged on Phillip Island where Alex Scott and Staff Director Greg Price said “there hasn’t been a knockback”.

“It’s devastating what’s happened to farmers, especially in the Yea, Alexander and Yarck areas.

“The combined agents up at Alexandra are coordinating the distribution of hay from the Alexandra Rodeo Grounds and locally Bill Cleeland and co have quickly put 40 bales together for a load and more will be coming in,” said Mr Price.

“We’ll do a pick up here and through Need for Feed direct it to either Lardner Park or Korumburra.”

The Bass Coast Shire Council has contacted the members of its Rural Engagement Group to identify a hay depot locally, but in the meantime is directing donations of hay to the Korumburra Showgrounds.

South Gippsland Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey said donations from Bass Coast will be gratefully received.

“The Korumburra A&P Society is partnering with the Strzelecki Lions and Need for Feed to have a local pick-up point for feed to go up to bushfire affected areas,” said Cr Hersey.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of opportunities for us to help with the recovery later on as well but right now there are a lot of people doing it tough, whose properties have been burnt out, and they really need feed for their cattle so that their cattle can survive and they can retain their livelihood.”

The Korumburra Men’s Shed has also put up their hand to help as has the Korumburra Community Noticeboard Administrator, Shirley Arestia, also secretary of the Korumburra A&P Society, who has posted online and agreed to take messages from those farmers wanting to use the unloading tractor provided at the showgrounds by Nyora dairy farmer Chris Lancey.

“People who want to drop off hay, round or square bales, can call Shirley Arestia on 0438 551 207 if they want to get the keys for the easy-to-operate tractor.

“Or if they have 20 or more round bales to donate, they can go straight to the ‘Need for Feed’ website, register their interest and they’ll come to your place and pick it up, and also coordinate pick-ups in your area,” said Cr Hersey.

The tractor, with unloading equipment attached, is expected to be available from 8.30am on Tuesday morning, January 14.

Need for Feed, which has a successful history of working with local farmers, thankfully taking away donated hay more often than needing to bring it in, also has a ‘donate’ button on its website for those keen to make a cash donation towards the cost of fuel or truck hire to get the hay to where it needs to go.

Check out the Need for Feed website at: https://www.needforfeed.org/

On Saturday, a State of Emergency was declared in 18 local government areas including the following: Alpine Shire, Colac Otway Shire, East Gippsland Shire, Greater Bendigo City, Mount Alexander Shire, Strathbogie Shire and the Wellington Shire.

President of the Bass Coast branch of the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) Peter Miller said the federation also coordinated, transported and distributed hay, often marrying up the donated hay, directly with the farmer in need.

“They’ve got an arrangement where I’m pretty sure the government pays for the transport and in the past, they’ve distributed a lot of hay,” said Mr Miller.

Call the VFF on 1300 882 833 or email them at vff@vff.org.au with your details.

The VFF has also opened donations for its Disaster Relief Fund to provide immediate, farmer-led support to producers impacted.

Donations are 100 per cent tax deductible and go directly to those impacted by the fires, with every dollar donated going towards helping farming families get back on their feet.

You can donate at: https://www.vff.org.au/vffdisasterrelieffund/