“Home of golf” extends to regional courses

A golfer tees off at Leongatha Golf Club, as regional courses look to play their part in Victoria’s reputation as the home of golf. Photo: Leongatha Golf Club.

THE state government has proclaimed Victoria as the “home of golf”, a reputation that is strengthened by the commitment of regional clubs.

Last week, the Victorian Labor Government announced that Melbourne would host the men’s Australian Open in 2027, 2029 and 2030, while Victoria has also secured the Presidents Cup at Kingston Heath in 2028.

The 2026 Australian Open will also be held at the Kingston Heath Golf Club from December 3 to 6.

Minister for Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said Victoria’s Sandbelt was “world famous for a reason”, while Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements said major events helped strengthen Victoria’s reputation as a global golf destination.

But Ms Rowe said regional courses also had an important role to play in that reputation, with Leongatha continuing to see growth in both memberships and visiting players.

“We’re seeing growth in both memberships and green fee players,” Ms Rowe said.

“It’s very much year-on-year growth of both people joining our club and people visiting the club.”

Ms Rowe said more people were choosing to travel locally and regionally, with golf becoming part of that visitor experience.

She said courses across the region were in strong condition, and the sport itself is continuing to grow in popularity through increased TV coverage, major tournaments, junior participation, and more women taking up the sport.

“Certainly, all the tournaments help, but more people are starting younger. We’re seeing more juniors and more females take up the sport as well,” she said.

Leongatha Golf Club is part of the regional golf scene helping build Victoria’s “home of golf” reputation. Photo: Leongatha Golf Club.

While much of Victoria’s golfing reputation is attached to the Sandbelt, Ms Rowe said regional clubs contribute to the state’s strong reputation as well.

She said that the Leongatha, ranked number 60 for public access courses in Australia, gave visitors the chance to play a high-standard course while holidaying in the region.

“To be able to have something like that at a holiday destination is incredible,” she said.

“People are having a holiday and being able to play a really top golf course.”

Ms Rowe said that all country golf clubs tend to offer relaxed and friendly environments as well, and also better access for players who might struggle to secure tee times at metropolitan courses.

“One of the things about regional courses is you can get on the course and get a game without booking too far ahead,” she said.

Ms Rowe said major events such as the Australian Open and Presidents Cup could help lift interest in golf, especially among junior players and people looking for a non-contact sport.

She said golf’s appeal was its ability to bring players of different ages and abilities together in the same environment.

“It’s a non-contact sport that’s for all abilities, and all abilities play at the same time,” she said.

As Victoria is poised to host major golf events over the next four years, Ms Rowe said there was an opportunity to promote regional courses.

“Definitely,” she said.

“We’ll be looking at having our own tournaments… we’re looking to have a few more significant tournaments early next year.”