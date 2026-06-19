New policy adopted for ageing dust suppression road seals

A revised dust suppression seal removal policy has been adopted by Bass Coast Shire Council for roads with ageing seals that have worn out to a critical point where they can no longer be effectively repaired or maintained.

Back to the future with a rural gravel road if householders can’t come up with $4,000 to replace ageing dust suppressant road seals in Bass Coast Shire. b24_2526

A REVISED dust suppression seal removal policy has been adopted by Bass Coast Shire Council to establish a definitive, long-term framework for managing historic road treatments across the region.

The decision follows an extensive community engagement period that concluded earlier this year, setting a clear path forward for local streets and property owners.

The policy addresses an issue originating over two decades ago.

Between 2005 and 2007 council conducted a series of trials applying temporary dust suppression seals to unsealed roads throughout Bass Coast. Designed to control dust build-up and improve local amenities at a low initial cost, the treatments were never intended as permanent infrastructure solutions.

While these surfaces successfully provided short-term relief, they have heavily deteriorated over time. The ageing seals have now worn out to a critical point where they can no longer be effectively repaired or maintained according to council. The resulting degradation has triggered growing safety concerns for local road users who claim the roads fall well short of modern service standards and community expectations.

To restore structural safety and consistency to the municipal road network, council has confirmed that these failing historic seals must now be completely removed. However, the newly adopted framework does not leave residents without a choice. Property owners living on streets with remaining dust suppression seals are being presented with the option of either paying to upgrade to a permanently sealed road or going back to the future with a classic standard rural dirt road.

For residents wishing to secure a high-quality, permanent asphalt or bitumen surface, the council has offered a structured upgrade program for a permanent upgrade requiring a capped, one-off co-payment of $4,000 per property.

Property owners can choose to pay the $4,000 balance upfront with new flexible payment structures or they can spread the cost over a 6-month, 12-month, or 24-month period.

If a street's property owners do not show sufficient support for the co-funded upgrade under the policy guidelines, the remaining historic seal will be entirely stripped away.

The street will then be permanently reinstated to the standard of a well-maintained crushed rock and gravel surface perfect for horses and carts.

The policy's finalisation follows a comprehensive public comment window held between March and April in 2026. The process drew a strong local turnout, yielding 210 formal submissions. Reflecting the high stakes for those directly affected, data from the Engage Bass Coast portal revealed that 88 per cent of all respondents were property owners who currently live on a street featuring an active dust suppression seal.

Council staff are now preparing to contact all affected property owners to outline the final consultation outcomes and clarify how the policy affects their specific properties.

The rollout will occur in distinct stages over the next three years, aligning with a broader regional decommissioning schedule. Council will issue targeted consultation packages for neighbourhoods and streets scheduled for seal removal during 2027.

These communications will formally gauge residents’ interests in funding permanent road upgrades. Residents living on all remaining designated streets will be progressively engaged over the following two years as the removal schedule moves through the shire.