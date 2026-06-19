That’s gold! Inverloch’s Paul the Pieman wins Aussie gold

Up against hundreds of pie shops and bakers from around Australia, Inverloch’s Paul the Pieman has taken gold with their famous ‘Brisket, Mac & Cheese Pie'. But wait, there's more...

Mitchell Woods of Paul the Pieman in Inverloch has come back from Australia's Best Pie & Pastie Competition on the Gold Coast this week with a gold, five silver and a bronze award for their pies and pasties. Mitchell celebrates outside the A’Beckett Street store on Friday morning with the gold winner, a ‘Brisket, Mac & Cheese Pie’

THERE it is! Up against hundreds of pie shops and bakers fromaround Australia, Inverloch’s Paul the Pieman has taken gold… again!

Their famous ‘Brisket, Mac & Cheese Pie’ has won the gold medal in the Gourmet Pie Class 8 Section at Australia's Best Pie & Pastie Competition, organised by the Baking Association of Australia (BAA).

And not just that.

They’ve also claimed silver in the prestigious ‘Traditional Pastie’ section, quite a feat up against literally dozens and dozens of the best pasties from around the nation.

Hot off the plane from Queensland, where the awards were announced on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 16-18, at a glittering event at the Gold Coast Turf Club, general manager Mitchell Woods, was back on the tools on Friday.

But he acknowledged having a spring in his step after success on the big stage.

“Absolutely rapt.

“These are the only awards organised by the baking industry so they’re the ones everyone wants to do well in,” said Mitchell Woods.

“And to come away with a gold, five silvers and a bronze is acknowledgement from our industry that we’re putting out a great product.

“It’s excellent to get that recognition,” he said.

Highly esteemed and recognized as one of the most prestigious food competitions in the Australasian region, by entering Australia's Best Pie & Pastie Competition, bakeries from around the country receive experienced feedback and assistance through an open and transparent judging process, which has seen the competition grow stronger each year.

According to BAA National President and QLD Chair Amanda McDonald the rewards of participating in the annual baking awards go beyond winning titles such as "Australia's Best Pie" or "Australia's Best Pastie.

“Marketing your product as Australia's Best Pie or Australia's Best Pastie elevates its status and informs consumers across the country that your product is of exceptional quality, as recognized by our independent judges,” Ms McDonald said.

Paul the Pieman’s Awards were as follows: