Hounds on the high road with media star Archie leading the pack to Korumburra

Coal Creek Community Park and Museum in Korumburra has relaxed its official dog policy opening the historical grounds to dogs with South Gippsland media star Archie the Basset Hound leading the pack.

Michael Young, Neil and Kerry Smith, Rebecca Young, and David and Julie Lehmann with Penny, Lucy, Peggy, Paddington and Archie at Coal Creek Korumburra. b21_2926

THE historic streets of Coal Creek Community Park and Museum in Korumburra are echoing with a new, joyful sound, the excited panting and heavy paw steps of dogs.

Julie and David Lehmann with their Basset Hound Archie well-known for his roles on television including a forthcoming series for SBS. b23_2926

Leading the pack is South Gippsland’s own social media sensation Archie the Basset Hound, alongside his owner Julie Lehmann and a dedicated crew of four-legged besties.

Penny, Lucy, Peggy, and Paddington have all joined Archie in celebrating a major victory for their canine companions. Earlier this year, Coal Creek officially relaxed its dog policy. The park now opens its reception doors and sprawling historical grounds to dogs of all breeds. The only condition is that they must remain securely on a leash.

Bassett Hound friendly Coal Creek Community Park and Museum in Korumburra is a favourite destination for Rebecca Young and Paddington. b24_2926

Since the change took effect, the museum has seen a massive surge in foot traffic from enthusiastic dog owners. Visitors are eager to explore local history without leaving their best friends behind.

To make the transition seamless, park management installed dedicated doggie stations throughout the property. These stops feature freshwater bowls to keep pups hydrated and complimentary toilet disposal bags and waste bins to keep the heritage grounds pristine.

For Julie Lehmann the policy shift has been both a community win and a logistical lifesaver. Archie is a highly sought-after animal actor, frequently commuting to Melbourne for high-profile filming assignments.

“I’m excited,” Julie said, reflecting on the new freedom to roam the park. “After we’ve been in the car for an hour driving from film sets for Archie in Melbourne, we can stop at Coal Creek and walk the dog. It’s a great little place for its history, which we often take for granted.”

When asked for his professional opinion on the park's amenities, the lovable and talented Archie simply offered a resounding, "Woof." Archie is no ordinary hound.

Archie is a famous Australian Basset Hound hailing from the prestigious Clementess Basset Hounds family in Victoria. Known for his exceptionally soulful expression and extensive, cascading wrinkles, Archie is a true star of both the small screen and digital media.

Local audiences would instantly recognise Archie from his prominent role as one of the introductory dogs on the hit ABC TV comedy series Dog Park. He also captured hearts nationwide by starring in the popular Coles Christmas advertisement produced by Paws on Film.

On days when he is not on a professional set, Archie shares his daily adventures, training sessions, and adorable wrinkle close-ups with a rapidly growing global audience on Instagram.

Despite his glamorous showbiz lifestyle Archie’s roots remain firmly planted in Gippsland. At home, he acts like any other beloved family pet though his breeders note that he certainly thinks he is the one in charge at the Clementess estate.

Michael Young and Peggy are always welcome at dogs-on-leash friendly Coal Creek. b26_2926

The success of Coal Creek's new dog-friendly policy has highlighted the unique joy of traveling with Basset Hounds, a breed beloved for its calm, curious, and deeply food-motivated nature.

While these hounds generally settle down into relaxed companions between the ages of two and three, local veterinarians remind owners that their unique build requires specific care. Due to their long backs and short legs, Basset Hounds are prone to joint issues like hip dysplasia and Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD).

Strict weight management and preventing them from jumping on and off high furniture are critical steps to ensuring they live a long, healthy life. Thanks to Coal Creek's forward-thinking policy, Archie and his friends now have the perfect place to stretch their legs safely, proving that history is always better when shared with a hound.

Mayor of South Gippsland Shire Council, Cr Nathan Hersey said Coal Creek continued to evolve and since becoming a dog-friendly place, it had really been great to see so many people enjoying walks with their dogs in the park.

“As a dog-friendly Park, it provides a welcoming space where families, visitors, and their four-legged companions can enjoy the beautiful surroundings together.”

Coal Creek volunteers say there had been a very positive reaction from dog owners.

“They love it,” said one volunteer who brings her own dog to Coal Creek.

“We couldn’t leave our dogs in the car,” said Julie. “We’ve had Basset Hounds for over 40 years. He’s about to star in a T.V. series on SBS with a very famous actor, who can’t be named” revealed Julie. “We’ve been sworn to secrecy.”

“Archie is only two years old but already weighs 32kg,” Julie admitted.

All sorts of dogs are welcome at Coal Creek including fox terriers, greyhounds and white fluffy dogs. To protect the Park’s heritage buildings and wildlife, Visitors must make sure their dogs are kept on a short leash, supervised at all times, cleaned up after and are not permitted inside buildings apart from the short walk through the main entrance.