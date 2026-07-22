Major restoration works underway to keep the San Remo bridge safe

Work is officially underway on the $50 million restoration of the San Remo Bridge, securing the safety and integrity of the vital transport link to Phillip Island for future generations.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale said the start of work on the $50 million restoration of the San Remo Bridge will secure the vital transport link to Phillip Island for decades to come.

WORK has officially started on the $50 million restoration of the San Remo Bridge, securing the safety of the vital transport link to Phillip Island for future generations.

Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ros Spence announced the start of the comprehensive upgrade this week which is aimed at significantly improving the long-term durability and structural integrity of the ageing crossing.

A temporary 62.5-tonne mass limit will apply to heavy vehicles crossing the San Remo Bridge starting Monday, August 3, 2026, with no disruption to standard passenger cars or emergency vehicles.

Engineering teams have moved onto the site to begin the highly technical maintenance program, with the entire project slated for completion in mid-2028. Professionally known as the Phillip Island Bridge, the critical concrete structure serves as the sole fixed road connection between San Remo and Newhaven on the Island.

The thoroughfare accommodates an immense volume of traffic, carrying approximately 3.5 million tourists annually alongside up to 15,000 daily vehicles, confirming its status as one of regional Victoria’s busiest and most economically crucial transport corridors.

xBBridgeRepairs03_3026

Department officials have assured local residents that the bridge will remain open to both motorists and pedestrians throughout the multi-year construction period.

Authorities have structured the project timeline to ensure that necessary lane and pathway closures were kept to an absolute minimum, minimising major disruptions to local commuters and holidaymakers.

However starting from Monday, August 3, 2026, a temporary 62.5-tonne mass limit will be applied to heavy vehicles crossing the bridge. Authorities expect this specific weight restriction to remain in place until late 2026.

Standard passenger cars, local grocery delivery trucks, and essential emergency services face no disruption from this rule and maritime operators will retain full access to the shipping channels and marine vessel lanes directly underneath the bridge.

To ensure regulatory compliance and safety, transport planners advised heavy vehicle operators to consult the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator’s national network map to review up-to-date journey limits before setting out.

Engineering teams have started work on the highly technical structural upgrade of the San Remo Bridge slated for completion in mid-2028

Project managers emphasised that the structural interventions were highly technical and required meticulous execution to safeguard the surrounding marine environment and diverse local wildlife.

Minister Spence reiterated that the government was getting on with the job of restoring the San Remo Bridge, keeping it safe and reliable for the millions of motorists who relied on it every year. She also reassured the community that the bridge would remain open throughout the works.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale echoed those supportive sentiments, highlighting the profound local importance of the project. Ms Crugnale remarked that the San Remo Bridge represented a literal lifeline for the Bass Coast community, local businesses, and the tourism sector, adding that this vital investment ensured the iconic gateway remained strong, resilient, and safe for decades to come.