King Cowboy Santo Joma scoops Gippstar award after title glory

Recently crowned Australian K1 kickboxing champion Santo King Cowboy Joma has been officially awarded the Gippstar Open Award for May 2026.

Santo Joma was awarded the Gippstar Open award for May after securing the SCC Australian Light Heavyweight K1 Championship in April. b07_2326

WONTHAGGI kickboxing sensation Santo King Cowboy Joma has added another prestigious accolade to his rapidly growing collection. The newly crowned K1 champion has been officially awarded the Gippstar Open Award for May 2026.

The honour follows his explosive, knockout victory that shook the Australian combat sports scene earlier this year. The monthly accolade, determined by the Gippsland Sports Academy panel and approved by the board, celebrates Joma's extraordinary athletic achievements.

The selection recognises his rise to the pinnacle of national kickboxing. By securing this monthly honour, Joma has officially punched his ticket to the annual Gippstar Awards night on August 13, 2026, where he will vie for the major annual trophies against Gippsland’s elite sporting talent.

The prestigious nomination comes on the heels of a career-defining performance in April 2026. Joma captured the SCC Australian Light Heavyweight K1 Championship in breathtaking fashion. The road to the title was anything but predictable.

Originally, Joma was not even scheduled to be on the championship poster. When original contender Leroy Leondaris was forced to withdraw due to an injury, Joma answered the call. Stepping in as a last-minute replacement, the Wonthaggi local accepted the high-stakes bout against David McDonald.

Wonthaggi now home to Australian SCC Light Heavyweight K1 champion King Cowboy Santo Joma after a stunning knockout victory at Albert Park.

McDonald, a seasoned veteran with 27 professional fights and 13 victories to his credit, was widely considered a formidable obstacle for any late-notice challenger. The title fight, a featured matchup for Iron Lion Promotions' Spartans Cup Championship, took place at Melbourne’s upscale Pullman Hotel.

Word of the local fighter's sudden title shot spread quickly through the South Gippsland region. On fight night, it was standing room only inside the venue. A massive contingent of family, friends, and vocal supporters made the journey from Wonthaggi to Melbourne, creating an electric atmosphere to watch King Cowboy have his crack at national glory.

A run of jumping knee kicks and a final plush fist locked in a wild knockout win for Australian SCC Australian Light Heavyweight K1 champion Santo Joma.

Joma did not disappoint his traveling faithful. Confronted by McDonald's extensive ring experience, the Wonthaggi fighter relied on his trademark aggression and elite athletic versatility. The bout reached its dramatic climax in the second round when Joma unleashed a spectacular, jaw-dropping jumping knee kick that breached McDonald's defences, immediately following it up with a ferocious flurry of punches.

The decisive combination ended the contest instantly. A plush fist knockout sent the veteran opponent to the canvas. "McDonald was down for the count," recalled an ecstatic James Heenan, Joma’s kicking coach, describing the precise moment the referee waved off the contest.

The stunning end to the fight cemented Joma’s reputation as one of the most dangerous light heavyweights in the country. The Gippsland Sports Academy board took swift notice of the spectacular victory. In a formal media release, Jude Bergmann from Sport Gippsland confirmed that the selection panel was highly impressed by Joma's outstanding performance in the K1 discipline, earning him the May honours.

With the Australian championship belt firmly around his waist and a Gippstar monthly award now in his trophy cabinet, Joma’s focus turns to the formal awards gala in August. The annual event showcases the very best of regional sport, and Wonthaggi's favourite kickboxer is firmly in the running for the ultimate crown.