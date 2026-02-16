How Mary Aldred finished a big week at the Korumburra Show

A throwaway line to the Canberra press gallery by Monash MP Mary Aldred, on her way into Parliament last Friday, unexpectedly turned into a national publicity boost for the Korumburra Show... it didn't disappoint!

Monash MP Mary Aldred visits the sheep pavilion at the Korumburra Show on Saturday where she chats with show society president Danial Robbins.

A THROW-away line to the assembled media, by Monash MP Mary Aldred, on her way into Parliament in Canberra last Friday morning, unexpectedly turned into a national publicity boost for the Korumburra Show which local show organisers were only too delighted to receive.

Characterised as a Sussan Ley supporter by the media, Ms Aldred was asked for her attitude to the spill, once it became clear that Angus Taylor was on his way to victory.

“Are you disappointed about what’s happening today?” they asked.

“I’m just looking forward to getting home and going to the Korumburra Show,” she said.

South Gippsland Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey was among those who responded to Mary’s declaration, she was off to the show, after it was posted on Facebook.

“I can’t blame her, the Korumburra show is terrific. I’m reliably informed that tonight’s fireworks at 9.15pm will be the biggest the show has ever had.

Ms Aldred’s colleague Tim Wilson MP seized on the theme and in a quirky interview to the waiting media pack, he told them to forget about the Liberal leadership challenge and focus on “the hottest ticket in Monash”, the annual Korumburra Show.

Monash MP Mary Aldred arrives at Parliament House on Friday morning ahead of the Liberal leadership spill which ousted her friend and mentor Sussan Ley in favour of Angus Taylor.

True to her word, Ms Aldred made a beeline for the Korumburra Show after leaving Canberra, pleased that the day had a positive impact on an important local event.

“As a passionate Gippslander, I’m always proud to promote our region, and it was great to bring national attention to the Korumburra Show. I even had a few people stop by my stall on Saturday to say they’d travelled up from Melbourne just to check it out,” said Ms Aldred.

“Every time I leave home for Canberra, I bring with me our community as my first consideration to everything I do. From farmers to pensioners, I’m acutely aware that right now many people are doing it tough. They are looking for an alternative to Labor’s neglect of regions like ours.

“I’m enthusiastic about working with Angus Taylor and Jane Hume to reduce the cost of living for families in Monash, and to fight for better roads and infrastructure.

“I also want to acknowledge the profound decency of Sussan Ley and Ted O’Brien.”

The former deputy leader was due to visit the region this week but Ms Aldred will still be out and about, including at Inverloch and Phillip Island on Tuesday meeting community groups.