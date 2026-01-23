How these UFOs are making life easier for farmers

If the response to Marcus Fitzgerald and his new business venture ‘Blown Away Drone Services’ and Rob Blanco at a similar agricultural service, ‘Fastrak Dones’, is anything to go by, you’re going to see a lot more big-payload drones like the DJI AGRAS T100 plying their trade over local paddocks.

Diesel mechanic, Bena dairy farmer and agricultural contractor Marcus Fitzgerald has turned a drone hobby into a business that’s really taken off in the hills, valleys and farming land of South Gippsland and Bass Coast.

They’re already delivering takeaways in the city so why not?

A fold-up flying car like the Jetsons… not just yet!

But according to Marcus Fitzgerald, the use of drones to fertilise crops and spray weeds and insects can be more cost-efficient, can dramatically boost production and be more responsive to the needs of time-poor farmers.

0:00 / 0:19 1× This big DJI T100 drone made quite a sight as it worked its way up and down a lush green crop of maize at Leongatha South last week.

Not only that, but they have found a ready application in the inaccessible hills and gullies of South Gippsland and the Strzeleckis where hard-to-get-at weed infestations are the bane of a landowner and land manager’s existence.

Marcus started out flying small toy drones as a hobby 20 years ago, but one thing led to another for the diesel mechanic, born and raised on a Bena dairy farm, and last year he got serious about drones and launched his new business.

“I’ve always done farm work and in between the diesel mechanic work, I’ve continued to do agricultural contracting, including harvesting hay and silage, spreading fertiliser and spraying.

“But I decided to do all my training and tickets for flying drones commercially and in June last year, I launched the business,” said Marcus.

The response has been almost instant with farmers and land mangers searching out his name, or hearing about it by word of mouth and he’s assembled a busy round of bookings.

The same goes for Rob Blanco at Fastrak Dones.

That’s not a drone… this is a drone! Rob Blanco of Fastrak Dones uses a 100kg payload drone to deliver spray and fertiliser to crops and weed problems around Bass Coast and South Gippsland.

“Yeah, Marcus and I launched at about the same time last year and we’ve both been pretty busy. There’s quite a few of these businesses springing up around Gippsland and like Marcus, I use the DJI Agras T100 which boasts a maximum payload of 100kg but you’re more likely carrying around 75kg or 75 litres.”

But that’s more than enough to make an efficient and effective job of straying crops and weeds.

Last week, Marcus Fitzgerald’s big DJI T100 drone was seen working up and down the lush green rows of maize on Ben Vagg’s dairy farm at Leongatha South, the crop coming up a treat just in time to provide cows with a green fodder boost while milking volumes are still strong.

“One of the big advantages of using a drone is that you don’t have to leave access rows in your crop for the tractor or harvester. It’s all production,” said Marcus.

Both Marcus and Rob have also provided fertiliser spreading services, both granular and liquid, and made an excellent job of weed spraying, including blackberries, ragwort and thistles, which at this time of the year has been a big part of their work.

So don’t be surprised when you’re out driving in the countryside to see an unidentified flying object cruising in and out of steep gullies in the hills, or swooping down low over a lush, green crop to deliver a beneficial payload, as a necessary service to local food production.

If it’s not one of Marcus’ drones, it’s probably Rob on the job for a local farmer or land manager.

