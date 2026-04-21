The 2026 GippsDairy Muster: From Grass to Growth in Toora

The GippsDairy Muster is a valuable opportunity for farmers to step back from the day-to-day and focus on the future of their businesses.

GippsDairy Muster hosts, Clint and Tania Staley of Franklin Downs, Toora.

GIPPSLAND dairy farmers will come together this April for the 2026 GippsDairy Muster, an on‑farm event designed to support future‑ready farm businesses through smart planning and practical strategies.

The one‑day event will be held on Thursday, April 23, at Franklin Downs, Toora, bringing industry experts and local farmers together to explore the latest trends, technologies and best‑practice approaches in dairy farming.

This year’s theme – From grass to growth: Building your farm’s future through smart succession, genetics, and pasture strategies – highlights the importance of taking a long‑term view on farm decision‑making.

GippsDairy Regional Manager Karen McLennan says the Muster is a valuable opportunity for farmers to step back from the day‑to‑day and focus on the future of their businesses.

“The GippsDairy Muster is about giving farmers practical insights they can take home and apply on their own farms,” Ms McLennan said.

“By focusing on succession, genetics and pasture management, this year’s program supports farmers to build resilient, profitable businesses that are well positioned for the next generation.”

The keynote address will be delivered by Claire Booth, a respected succession planning specialist with extensive experience working with family and farming businesses across Australia.

Ms Booth will also facilitate a succession panel and interactive breakout session, providing practical tools and real‑world examples to help farming families move succession conversations into action.

Two additional breakout sessions on pastures and genetics will also equip farmers with the tools and insights to inform decision-making on the farm.

“Strong planning today underpins successful dairy farms tomorrow,” Ms McLennan said.

“Hosting the event on‑farm at Franklin Downs also allows farmers to learn directly from their peers and see these concepts in practice.

“Not only are we gathering to hear the latest dairy farming innovations, but it is also a very special year for GippsDairy Board Inc., celebrating 30 years working in partnership with Gippsland dairy farmers.”