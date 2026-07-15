How you can help the Phillip Island environment

The Milawul Rewilding Volunteer program has officially been launched with calls for locals and visitors to get their hands dirty with annual planting activities over the coming months.

The new program will support a dedicated volunteer team through activities to protect and restore habitat on Phillip Island (Milawul) as part of a partnership between Phillip Island Nature Parks and Phillip Island Land Alliance (PILA).

THE Milawul Rewilding Volunteer program has officially been launched with calls for locals and visitors to get their hands dirty with annual planting activities over the coming months.

The new program will provide a dedicated volunteer team focused on environmental activities to protect and restore habitat on Phillip Island (Milawul) through a partnership between Phillip Island Nature Parks and Phillip Island Land Alliance (PILA).

Joining forces with 11 Landcare and Coastcare groups that make up PILA, the volunteer team will help build and improve habitat for wildlife on private, public and Crown Land through plant growth monitoring, revegetation, weed removal and watering.

“We've been working with the Nature Parks community team over the last few months, and we're now set up and ready for volunteers to sign up – we invite the community to join us and contribute to protecting and restoring ecosystem health and resilience of habitats for the people and wildlife on Milawul,” said David Rooks, Chair of PILA.

The Milawul Rewilding Volunteer program has officially been launched with calls for locals and visitors to get their hands dirty with annual planting activities over the coming months, including tree guard making.

The new program is expected to drive an increase in the level of environmental volunteering on Phillip Island (Milawul) across all age groups.

Volunteers will have a chance to visit remarkable landscapes across the island, learn about the diverse landscape and how to care for Bunurong Country, connect with like-minded people, and be supported by experienced groups all while having fun and contributing to conservation.

The Milawul Rewilding Volunteer program will also create rewarding opportunities for environmental groups and the wider community to share knowledge, build skills, be innovative and celebrate the collective impact of caring for Milawul’s unique landscapes.

“We are excited to be part of this program and to have the opportunity to build connections between key organisations and the community and to support activities led by environmental groups and private landholders,” said Kate Adams, Community Impact Manager at Phillip Island Nature Parks.

Those interested in being part of the Milawul Rewilding Volunteer program can visit phillipislandlandalliance.org.au/event-calendar to sign up for upcoming activities or email the Nature Parks at volunteers@penguins.org.au