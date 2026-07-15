LA Rams’ mascot meets his match at Phillip Island

When the Los Angeles Rams run onto the MCG this September the eyes of millions of fans will be fixed on Melbourne... and Phillip Island!

It was love at first sight when ‘Rampage’ the LA Rams famous mascot met the equally world-famous Little Penguin mascot on a visit to the Phillip Island Penguin Parade recently ahead of the arrival of the NFL team for an official match at the MCG in September.

WHEN the Los Angeles Rams run onto the MCG this September for the opening round of the season, it will be the first NFL game ever played in Australia and millions of eyes will be fixed on Melbourne.

And Phillip Island’s Penguin Parade has been involved in the build-up when ‘Rampage’, the LA Rams’ mascot and the Rams’ cheerleaders paid a visit to Phillip Island.

The Rams' game is more than a major sporting event – it’s an opportunity to showcase Victoria to a broad international audience and inspire future visitors to experience everything the state has to offer.

Alongside Melbourne's sporting credentials, dining scene and world-class attractions, Victoria's regions are also up in lights, with iconic destinations – like the world-famous Penguin Parade featuring in Visit Victoria ads on the MCG big screen and on TV in millions of homes around the world.

"Phillip Island is one of Australia's must-see destinations and we're thrilled to see the little penguins featured in international tourism campaigns, which helps support the long-term future of our local tourism industry," said Phillip Island Nature Parks General Manager Mark Anderson.

"This is an example of the power of major events and tourism, together. Like teammates on the field, working side by side leads to great results, with the ultimate winner our stunning region."

Originally called the “Embraceable Ewes” but now simply the “Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders” were on a publicity tour recently which included a visit to Phillip Island’s world-famous Penguin Parade as a precursor to the arrival of the NFL team for an official match in September.

That connection between global events and regional experiences was on display last week when Rams mascot ‘Rampage’ and the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders visited the Penguin Parade.

Welcomed by PINP’s own little penguin mascot, the Rams’ representatives experienced one of Australia's most iconic wildlife encounters and discovered a uniquely Phillip Island conservation story - the Penguin Foundation's Knits for Nature initiative.

What began decades ago as a practical response to oil spills affecting little penguins has become an enduring symbol of community care and conservation. The Rams were captivated by the story and spent time with local knitters Lyn Blom, Debbie O'Donnell and Sue Thompson, who shared why they volunteer their time and talent to support wildlife.

The visit has inspired a new community project, with local knitters creating Rams-themed penguin jumpers that will be showcased in the lead-up to the September game. Two hand-knitted jumpers have already made the journey back to Los Angeles.

Mr Anderson said while the jumpers are a small story in the context of a global sporting event, it highlighted the discoveries that go hand-in-hand with international tourism.

“With fans initially drawn by a major event, what often leaves a lasting impression are the authentic experiences they discover beyond the stadium gates,” Mr Anderson said.

“For Victoria, that includes remarkable wildlife, spectacular coastlines and conservation stories that connect visitors with place and purpose.”

It’s not the first time Philip Island’s penguins have been on show with Rams fans. Visit Victoria’s partnership with the NFL and the Rams showcased Victoria to millions of Americans both through games and across social media during the 2025 Regular Season.

Last September, the Phillip Island penguins featured in a highlights reel shown on the 70,000 square-foot, 80-million-pixel infinity screen inside the Rams’ home ground, SoFi Stadium.

“Phillip Island Nature Parks is proud to support the phenomenal international sporting calendar we have here in Victoria. Not only do we get to experience world-class events, like the UK Lions Rugby Tour, The Australian Open and Formula One Grand Prix, but our attractions, and the broader region, see increased international visitors as a result, which is great for local businesses and the economy,” Mr Anderson said.

“As millions of viewers tune in to watch the Rams game this September, many will be discovering Victoria for the first time. For Phillip Island, that means an opportunity to share the global nature destination, the world's largest little penguin colony and the community that helps protect it,” Mr Anderson said.