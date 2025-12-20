Huge Christmas finale and ‘heartfelt’ message at San Remo

IT WAS all about the joy of Christmas at the grand finale of regional Christmas Carols at San Remo last Friday night as a huge crowd packed into the natural amphitheatre beside the Phillip Island Bridge to enjoy the show.

The San Remo Preschool kids had a big week last week with their graduation ceremony followed by a starring role in the town’s Christmas Carols event last Friday.

IT WAS all about the joy of Christmas at the grand finale of regional Christmas Carols at San Remo last Friday night as a huge crowd packed into the natural amphitheatre beside the Phillip Island Bridge to enjoy the show.

Without a doubt there were two shinning stars, the children from the San Remo Preschool, who let’s be honest, packed in half the crowd as they opened the night and the jolly man himself, Father Christmas, who arrived to a swarming throng of kids on the back of the San Remo Fire Truck.

And the efforts the volunteers, not just at the San Remo Christmas Carols with the San Remo SES, CFA, scouts, and the local San Remo Business and Tourism Association traders who run the night involved, but right across the year, received the heartfelt thanks of the mayor.

Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead asked patrons at the San Remo Christmas Carols to spare a thought for those, including Australia’s Jewish community, who would be struggling this festive season.

They got the first mention from Cr Halstead in her Christmas message to her own hometown, followed by a wish that everyone might share the joy of Christmas at what can be a stressful time for some.

“It’s fantastic to see everyone coming together for a real community celebration and boy, do we need to come together like never before,” said Cr Halstead.

“I’d like to thank the volunteers who make these events what they are, the organisers the San Remo Business and Tourism Association and the major sponsors the Bendigo Community Bank. Getting together to share the true meaning of Christmas, the joy of giving, is what it’s all about.

“But it’s also important to say that some families are going through incredible grief at the moment, as a result of the terrorist attack in Sydney, and our hearts go out to the Jewish community at this time,” said Cr Halstead.

Out came the children and it was on with the show, and what a night it was, with coordinator of the night, Paul Cooper saying it was one of the business association’s best carols night, giving special thanks to Eden Jefferson of Production Corp for upgrading the staging for the event at no extra charge.

San Remo Business and Tourism Association Secretary Paul Cooper, Coordinator of the Christmas Carols thanks Eden Jefferson of Production Corp for donating the staging for the event.