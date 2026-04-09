Inverloch dredge watch: Arrival delayed to next week

Locals keeping a weather eye out for the arrival of the sand dredge from Bribie Island in Queensland can put the binoculars and drones away for at least another week.

Those looking out for the arrival of the sand dredge to start work on Inverloch's $5.3 million sand dredging and renourishment project can cool their jets for another week.

LOCALS keeping a weather eye out for the arrival of the sand dredge from Bribie Island in Queensland can put the binoculars and drones away for at least another week.

According to the latest word from DEECA Gippsland (Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action), the start of work on Inverloch’s $5.3 million sand dredging and renourishment project has been delayed by Queensland’s weather.

“Due to unfavourable weather conditions, Hall Contracting are experiencing delays in the demobilisation of dredging equipment from their project at Bribie Island,” said DEECA Gippsland on Thursday, April 9.

“As a result, the equipment is expected to arrive at Inverloch next week.”

But all’s not lost. Preparations are continuing at-a-pace.

“They are currently preparing for the dredge arrival, with pipe welding well underway,” said DEECA.

“Hall Contracting remain confident that the works will still be finalised by June and are working through delivery strategies, such as installing a larger booster pump to dredge higher volumes at a faster rate and larger crews to ensure the project is still delivered by the end of June 2026.”