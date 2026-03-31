Inverloch dune reconstruction project enters next phase

The way is clear for Hall Contracting to make its way to Inverloch with a cutter suction dredge now that sand dredging works have finished on Bribie Island.

Two cutter suction dredges operated by Hall Contracting are at work on Bribie Island.

WITH sand dredging works finished at Bribie Island on the Sunshine Coast, the way is now clear for Hall Contracting to make its way to Inverloch and Anderson Inlet.

DEECA Gippsland announced last week the next phase of the Inverloch dune reconstruction and beach nourishment project, and ground works were underway.

The offloading area and project office at the Lija Lookout boat ramp overflow car park have been fenced off to provide space for the on-site welding of large-scale poly-pipe.

The emergency sand dredging work in Queensland was completed ahead of schedule.

Hall Contracting is now expected to relocate one of its suction dredges to Inverloch.

Over 1.1 million cubic metres of sand were dredged at Bribie Island to build an extensive erosion buffer standing approximately five metres high. By comparison, a total of 100,000 cubic metres of sand will be piped onto the surf beach at Inverloch.

The width of the renourishment at Inverloch will typically vary between 20 metres and 40 metres, although it may be wider at the western end where the existing dune is set back further. The dune will be narrower on the eastern side of the Surf Life Saving Club.

According to DEECA, the Inverloch and Bribie Island projects differed significantly in scale. The overall renourishment approach at Bribie Island was similar to Inverloch, pumping sand onto the beach via a cutter suction dredge, but the Bribie Island works required larger quantities of sand and higher production rates.

A second high-powered dredge was needed to assist with the Bribie Island project.

The two dredges combined were able to move an impressive 600 cubic metres of sand every hour, significantly boosting progress on the Queensland project.

Demobilisation of the Hall Contracting dredges and other equipment was scheduled to be completed last week. The only hurdle experienced during the $20 million Bribie Island project was when an excavator had to be rescued after it became bogged.

Sections of the Inverloch surf beach will be closed during the construction period, with appropriate fencing and barriers installed to prevent public access to the work site.

Although dredging works are planned from 6 am to 6 pm, with vessel noise most likely to occur between 6.30 am and 5.30 pm, allowance has been made to extend the working hours to allow for 24/7 operation of the dredges if necessary.

Most activity is expected to occur during daytime hours, Monday to Sunday.