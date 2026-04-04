Inverloch rip survivor thanks Wonthaggi Hospital crew

Peter Hawkins credits Wonthaggi Hospital emergency staff with saving his life after being rescued from a dangerous rip current.

Peter Hawkins who narrowly survived drowning has thanked staff at Wonthaggi Hospital's Emergency Department for helping to save his life.

A man who narrowly survived drowning at Inverloch has returned to Wonthaggi Hospital's Emergency Department to thank staff for saving his life.

Peter Hawkins was caught in a rip at Inverloch Surf Beach that dragged him up to 400 metres offshore.

He spent an hour in cool water and suffered hypothermia and a type 2 heart attack before a surfer and a member of the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club pulled him from the ocean.

Paramedics stabilised Mr Hawkins on the beach before he was transferred to Wonthaggi Hospital by ambulance.

"When I was admitted to the Emergency Department it seemed to me there were a lot of people who were very busy looking after me," Mr Hawkins said.

"I did not realise through this period that I was unwell although it was later explained to me that I had experienced a type 2 heart attack whilst in the water.

"The room in which I was placed had about 12 staff working on or around me.

Peter Hawkins thanked Wonthaggi Hospital, ambulance staff and police for saving his life after a near-drowning at Inverloch

"My wife who is a retired registered nurse was trying to advise me of what was happening but I was not really able to comprehend the situation.

"She advised me later that the staff were very good and are likely the reason I'm still here."

Mr Hawkins was transferred to Peninsula University Hospital at Frankston for further care.

He has since returned to deliver pastries to the Emergency Department as well as to Wonthaggi Police Station and Wonthaggi Ambulance Station to thank staff for their roles in saving his life.

"I am still recovering and find myself fatigued after little exertion but that is a small price to pay compared to the alternative outcome that I might have experienced without the staff at the hospital," he said.