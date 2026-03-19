Inverloch shines on national television for Equinox Festival

Live weather crosses on breakfast television to promote the Inverloch Equinox Festival ended a week-long tour of the Victorian coast by the Today Show which broadcast every half hour from The Glade and Inverloch jetty.

A big Today Show wave from weather presenter Tim Davies and Invy Gull from the Inverloch Tourism Association gathered at the Inverloch jetty to promote the Inverloch Equinox Festival.

INVERLOCH put on a perfect morning face for the Channel 9 Today Show as part of the national launch of the Inverloch Equinox Festival with weather presenter Tim Davies.

Inverloch was the final leg in a week-long tour of the Victorian coast by the Today Show weather team which broadcast every half hour from The Glade and the Inverloch jetty.

The equinox occurs twice a year on March 20 and September 22 when daytime and night-time are exactly the same length. The Today Show featured Peter Bland from Wattle Bank Farm reciting bush poetry on horseback, After Dark Tours, beach yoga and Jack Botts ahead of his performance at The Glade on Saturday evening.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said the Today Show tour of the Victorian coastline including Phillip Island on Thursday formed part of the Victorian Government's regional visibility program a new initiative designed to showcase regional communities through media and broadcast partnerships.

The weekend activities are focussed on wellbeing, nature, and harvest through a variety of community-led activities including the Inverloch Equinox Wellbeing Expo a one-day event at the Inverloch Community Hub offering health and balance workshops.

A well-attended free outdoor concert on Saturday evening at The Glade will feature performances by Zenith Paradox, The Drop Kicks, Youth Band, Snuff Puppets, Didgeridoo Beats Ganga Giri, Hot Tub and headline act Jack Botts.

The Invy Park Run will kick the festival off on Saturday morning followed by Dino Discovery Paleo Lab, Wellbeing Expo at The Hub, pony rides and farm gate at Wattle Bank Farm, the Inverloch Shell Museum and an Artist Talk and Open Studio.

Sunday will feature Morning Flow, the Inverloch Lions Club Market, Dino Discovery at The Caves, Walk Journal Meditate with Horses and a long brunch celebrating Inverloch.