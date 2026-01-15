Inverloch SLSC nippers program continues to impress

It was hot and hectic at the Inverloch surf beach for lifeguards Josh Oftopoulos and Daniel Dagleish as they helped manage the Inverloch SLSC nippers program. B10_0226

THE shifting sands of the Inverloch surf beach failed to deter the enthusiasm of hundreds of children taking part in the Inverloch SLSC nippers program.

On the hottest and one of the busiest days of the year, Inverloch lifeguards Milla Laub and Sophia Hungerford were out on the beach encouraging everyone to swim safely.

“It’s been smooth sailing so far,” Milla said.

“Swim between the flags, slip on a shirt, slop on some sunscreen and slap on a hat.”

Inverloch SLSC nippers program age managers Monique Hanley and Kate Simnett said the Inverloch nippers program had been an outstanding success.

“The kids all aged from four to seven have progressed really well,” Monique said.

“Why not come and join us?”

Inverloch SLSC lifeguards Milla Laub and Sophia Hungerford encouraged everyone to swim between the flags and slip, slop and slap at the Inverloch surf beach. B15_0226

The Inverloch SLSC Nippers Program is an intensive program run over two weeks after Christmas with a focus on surf education and having fun.

Parents Tam and Aaron Gooley described the nippers program as amazing.

“It’s very well run, it’s all about water safety.”

The Nipper program aims to teach children surf-safety awareness, surf skills, lifesaving skills, teamwork and limited competition skills.

Nippers learn to identify beach hazards such as rips and gain a basic knowledge of resuscitation and first aid skills.

Nippers can go on to become active members in the lifesaving club in a variety of ways, including Surf Rescue Certificate (minimum age 13 years), Bronze Medallion (minimum age 15 years), patrolling the beach as an active patrol member, helping run nippers as either junior leaders or water safety YIPS (Youth Involvement Program), and U13, U15 and 18-25 Development Camps through Lifesaving Victoria.

To enquire about the Inverloch SLSC nippers program go to islsc.org.au/lifesaving/education/nippers/ or look for the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club Community Page on Facebook.