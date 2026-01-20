Inverloch too accomplished for Leongatha at Thompson Reserve

Inverloch solidified their top four ladder position with a comfortable win over a struggling Leongatha Town side. W10_0326

Trent Westaway



INVERLOCH kept their strong season going with a win over Leongatha Town in an A grade Division one clash at Thompson Reserve on Saturday.



Played in windy but warm conditions, the match was always going to be an uphill battle for the visiting Scorpions, managing just a single victory so far this season.



Batting first, they struggled to build momentum and were eventually dismissed for 90 in the 34th over.



A few batsmen hung about for a while, but Inverloch’s tidy bowling and keen fielding meant the pressure remained steady.



Harry Butcher led the way, snagging three wickets in eight overs.

Six Leongatha players left without a run to their name, with three out for golden ducks.



Jack Hume gave the visitors something to cheer for, batting with patience for 20 and later taking three wickets in eight overs.



Town’s Madura Madusanka top scored with 37 not out and claimed two wickets in his own eight over spell.



Leongatha began their chase with promising signs, as just the third ball of the innings saw Stingray Riley Harris out for a duck on account of lbw.



That brief spark for the Scorpions soon faded, as the Stingrays settled and began to chip away at the small total.



Ron Abeysinghe led Inverloch’s scoring with 31 runs.

Dylan Clark added a useful 17 as the winning run arrived in the 28th over, with Invy finishing 6/91.



Leongatha captain Jesse Giardina spoke with the Sentinel-Times in the opening overs of the match, saying his side needed to bat as a unit after letting runs slip away in earlier weeks.



“We just need to build an innings together and work as a unit,” Giardina said.



“Our team is probably better than a one-win side at the moment.”



He also highlighted Jack Hume as a player capable of making a strong impact, something he was certainly correct about, despite the loss.



The victory firms up Inverloch’s place in the top four.



They now sit comfortably in third position, while Town’s finals chances have slipped away this season.

Inverloch’s Harry Butcher delivers a ball in the opening overs of their clash with Town. W08_0326