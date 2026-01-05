It pays to shop locally during Wonthaggi's petrol price war

The petrol price war, since the opening of the new Mobil Service Station in Wonthaggi in December last year, has continued at-a-pace with outlets in the town posting prices only bettered by cut-price refuelers in Melbourne.

The price of petrol at the new Mobil in Wonthaggi is actually 1 cent less than the price offered at the petrol station's opening in December.

On Monday, January 5, the price of unleaded fuel at Wonthaggi Mobil was actually 1 cent below its opening price in early December of $1.59.5 while other outlets in the town were doing their best to meet the competition.

Prices for unleaded petrol and diesel were quote as follows:

Wonthaggi Mobil: petrol $1.58.5, diesel $1.67.5

Wonthaggi Liberty: petrol $1.59.7, diesel $1.68.9

Wonthaggi BP: petrol $1.61.9, diesel $1.71.9

Wonthaggi Ampol: petrol $1.61.9, diesel $1.75.9

The price of petrol at BP Wonthaggi is competitive by Melbourne standards.

The Wonthaggi petrol prices compare favourably with prices elsewhere in South Gippsland, on the way to Melbourne and in metro areas.

In fact, the price at Mobil Wonthaggi is a full 15 cents below what customers of BP in Leongatha are being asked to pay, saving Wonthaggi drivers $7.70 on a 50-litre refill.

Here are a few comparison prices:

Korumburra BP: petrol $1.73.6, diesel $1.85.9

United Leongatha: petrol $1.69.5, diesel $1.79.5

Leongatha BP: petrol $1.73.9, diesel $1.85.9

Shell Yarraville: petrol $1.55.9, diesel $1.73.9

United Fitzroy: petrol $1.56.3, diesel $1.69.9

Officer BP (inbound): petrol $1.89.9, diesel $1.84.9

United South Melbourne: petrol $1.57.9, diesel $1.93.9

How long the cheaper rates will persist in Wonthaggi is anyone’s guess but it certainly pays to fill up before heading off on your holiday trip.